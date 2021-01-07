From theory to practice - page 1896
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Kids moniker. Dumb harmonica i.e. PBX.
Normal for the average customer forum))))
The goat-Bayan,the pop-the harmonica, the icon - a Papuan!
(V. Vysotsky)
An article in which volatility memory and non-Gaussian increments are explained by non-stationarity.
The website of the author of the article, is quite interesting.
To the goat-the accordion,to the pop-the harmonica, to the papoose - the icon!
(V. Vysotsky)
There are also scissors which cut off deposits in certain places.)
They look exactly like that. In such scissors the price is always unpredictable.
There are also scissors that cut deposits in certain places).
They look exactly like that. In such scissors the price is always unpredictable.
Friday's candle is kind of out of place at all - it grew in the wrong place and in the wrong place ;)
let's see what happens next...
---
Vladimir, where did you get the 10 cent credit from? ;)
Friday's candle is kind of out of place - it didn't grow in or out of place ;)
Let's see what happens next...
---
Vladimir, where did you get the 10 cent credit from? ;)
It's a talisman from DC not to drain the account anymore ;))
Heh-heh-heh)))
It's a mascot from DC, so you don't get drained anymore;)
(GIGGLING)))
What do you mean?
they don't let you go up from 10 cents?
ayyyyy ... (((
It's a mascot from DC, so you don't get drained of your account again;)
Hee-hee))))
A link to this signal, it would be interesting to see the details.
I'd like a link to this signal, it's interesting to see the details.
I can only give you the link in person. No dozvolu)).
You can find the user with the number 2019 in the "trends" in the last pages. Not me))) Just liked the picture.
I can only give you the link in my personal message. No dozvolu)).
You can find the user with the number 2019 in "trends" in the last pages. Not me))) Just liked the picture.
Well, stargazing seems to be paying off
;)