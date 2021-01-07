From theory to practice - page 1943

Vladimir Baskakov:
Someone else praised the stock exchanges, and forex is a nonsense and a fraud

as they say, whatever the oil is, it still comes out of the same pipe

it's the same with quotes

forex, the stock exchange and other stuff are all the same electronic market with the same global, naturally not random, primary source of quotation

it's just that each of them has a different tidbit to lure you in

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I wonder what the local randomly wandering grailwalker-type automaton will say about the price of oil $ -37
Wiener process blown away
 

It's getting boring in this thread.

At least take a look at the May 1 markings. Throw some stones. It'll be more fun))

Has been saved in a template. Will still be relevant for some time.

I didn't see the price after May 1, but it reacted oddly to my markup.

Price is people's mood. They assume that the price won't go further and need to buy or sell. Depending on the objective.

Physics has nothing to do with it. Somebody wants to screw it in. Let them indulge themselves).

h44

And this is what it looks like on the hourly chart.

s1_05_2

 
podotr:
The Wiener process has been blown away.


As long as it's not the roof.

 
the price is the figure at which the buyers and sellers have agreed on a deal

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The price is the figure at which buyers and sellers agree on a deal

Right. But it depends on the mood of buyers and sellers. There's no getting away from it.

Sentiment rules.

Forex is not a market! NOT A MARKET!
 
Oleg Bondarev:
Forex is not a market! NOT A MARKET!
why?)
secret:
Why?)
A sucker's trick)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the price is the figure at which the buyers and sellers have agreed on the transaction

These are the figures set by the system for the next purchase and sale

