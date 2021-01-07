From theory to practice - page 1712

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

You can't trade on it anyway, can you?

Why not? This is a regular BP. Tick Bid: 1.28714, 1.28715, 1.28716, 1.28717,.... After sifting, the remaining ones are: 1.28715, 1.28717,....

Need an experiment with CLOSE M1, M15 (since you don't want to work with ticks) and my series on the same time frame - conventionally November 2019.

And you need a conclusion: yes, this series has better predictive power, or - no, the results got worse.

All this is on a voluntary basis. If you have time, just write: "post your BP, I'll check it". OK?

Alexander_K:

Ah, got it. Yeah, yeah, interesting.

Then you can do the ticks, if they have a date-time, I will make different TFs myself

If without time, then separately ticks, m1, m2, etc.

you can dig in this weekend, with a video
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

OK.

Then I will for November 2019 prepare the M1, M15 series and my GBPUSD series and do a comparison onyour best TS. The most important question is whether there will be an improvement in results?

Looking forward to the end of the month....

 

Aleksey Nikolayev:

Carrots are thinned well (almost perfectly) by children :-)

 

I'm short of hands, I've got three five-year plans of my own, but my brain won't shut down yet :-) Yeesh, a message to the grail:

You can arbitrate a mistake.

Apparently it can also be traded.

 

Two more trades were on the plus side yesterday.... So far, +26.32% so far this month.


I will publish reports until everyone who is suffering believes in the Grail.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I'm short of hands, I've got three five-year plans of my own, but my brain won't shut down yet :-) Yeesh, a message to the grail:

You can arbitrate a mistake.

Apparently it can also be traded.

what kind of mistake?
 
Alexander_K:

Two more trades were on the plus side yesterday.... So far, +26.32% so far this month.


I will publish reports until everyone who is suffering has believed in the Grail.

With this result the only thing left is "believe, hope, wait". Endlessly and to no avail.

 
aleger:

With this result, the only thing left to do is "believe, hope, wait". Endlessly and to no avail.

Show me your real state.

