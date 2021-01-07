From theory to practice - page 1712
You can't trade on it anyway, can you?
Why not? This is a regular BP. Tick Bid: 1.28714, 1.28715, 1.28716, 1.28717,.... After sifting, the remaining ones are: 1.28715, 1.28717,....
Need an experiment with CLOSE M1, M15 (since you don't want to work with ticks) and my series on the same time frame - conventionally November 2019.
And you need a conclusion: yes, this series has better predictive power, or - no, the results got worse.
All this is on a voluntary basis. If you have time, just write: "post your BP, I'll check it". OK?
Ah, got it. Yeah, yeah, interesting.
Then you can do the ticks, if they have a date-time, I will make different TFs myself
If without time, then separately ticks, m1, m2, etc.you can dig in this weekend, with a video
OK.
Then I will for November 2019 prepare the M1, M15 series and my GBPUSD series and do a comparison onyour best TS. The most important question is whether there will be an improvement in results?
Looking forward to the end of the month....
I'm short of hands, I've got three five-year plans of my own, but my brain won't shut down yet :-) Yeesh, a message to the grail:
You can arbitrate a mistake.
Apparently it can also be traded.
Two more trades were on the plus side yesterday.... So far, +26.32% so far this month.
I will publish reports until everyone who is suffering believes in the Grail.
With this result the only thing left is "believe, hope, wait". Endlessly and to no avail.
Show me your real state.