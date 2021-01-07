From theory to practice - page 1714
Good.
Then please post the literature on the basis of which you create your TS. If you do not have it, and again begin to talk about that it is not necessary to read and that the trader alone, at home, with his scanty knowledge is able to create the Grail, then I think further discussion is pointless.
PS I am attaching my library, which I used when creating my TS.
ingenious )) he can not even one word there
[Insert the name of any indicator here] is an automaton in capable hands.
It gives a clear indication of the price in the market.
It has its own deviation limits and a lot of other information can be gleaned.
yes yes
but with only one drawback, almost...
1. lags behind
2. if the crossover with the price is considered - it is a hammering of the spread at a loss
and that arbitrage - the answer is yes, yes and no other way
but first we need to understand the reason of such situations, profitable for the trader, of course.
Tell me about the boundaries of ZigZag deviations.
Each zigzag knee has its own properties.
The deviation limits depend on the combination of the zigzag bends.
The combinations are easy to calculate. The limits of the current knee are already predetermined. It's not even a fantasy).
It is impossible to describe it in one post.
Maybe I could start a branch on this subject and describe it in more detail.
It will get lost in this rubbish.
I only talk about what I have studied deeply and know what I am talking about.
Your innuendo is ridiculous. You sound like a jealous schoolboy.)
I am a jealous schoolboy. Just found out about the Izzag yesterday.
Why don't you start a separate thread where you tell us schoolboys how to use it? :)
Should I start a branch on this topic, then I'll explain it in more detail?
Go for it! It will be interesting to read, especially interesting - "Each zigzag knee has its own properties".
I'm in favor... start a separate thread.
hand trading zigzags, so it's interesting
I don't agree that it is lagging behind.
О. Suggested a good idea)) I'll build a predictive knee to the future.
Lagging depends on which algorithm is used to build the ZZ. I have my algorithm on one parameter with early detection. And I have confidence in the new zero knee.
Pulling up the top is of course not excluded.
For me, ZZ is a predictive indicator.
It predicts where the "end" will be after some time. )
The picture "Trading yellow zigzag" :
it's EURUSD, the smallest condition left and you can buy - the zigzag will go up
Pure zag-zag ska is cool, but doesn't give a statistical picture))))
It only represents the essence of the market. Wherever is closest, I will go there in 90%)))