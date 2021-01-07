From theory to practice - page 1717
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you ever manage to curb your irrepressible mind and go back to comment#17157, you will understand what I was talking about.
And if you manage to realize it as well, you will be able to make money in the markets without any problems or risks with averaging and martin-games and whatever you like, knowing only that whether you are looking for extremes or trading on sharp movements.
Alright then))) I'll try to curb my mind))))
Time ...... time is the best arbiter...
Martingale is evil. It will kill anyone, one sooner, one later)))))))))Increasing lots is unacceptable to me, but sometimes there are 2 or 3 orders, what can you do. But more often it is 1
this is the opinion of the majority who do not even realise that they do not know how to analyse market movements.
for example simply and clearly: let's take a simple flip-flop with an increase in lot size depending on losses.
trading on high volatility:
2014-2018 - all held up
trading on low volatility:
Exactly the same system, for the purity of the experiment took different periods after the plum but stacked up in 2014-2018.
Observations:
1. with decreasing volatility the speed of earning profit increases by 2-5 times
2. the risks increase proportionally.
Yes this is clear as day. Many systems are pulled by martin.
I have written robots that have been working since 99 with billions of dollars. But really trade them well not serious.
Most people here share my opinion 100%.
The problem with the upper chart is that when the market goes like this - there will be one short deal on a margin call))).
Every time you wabank, for a penny-ante profit.
that when the market turns out like this
The whole point of what I wrote to you is to determine exactly when it will and when it won't before you start opening orders, not to guess.
The point of everything I wrote to you in general is to determine exactly when it will and when it won't, before you even start opening orders, not to guess.
Here I agree. 100% exactly. Incredibly you need to be in the high probability zone at all times. But martin ...... no))
Entry very much decides .... And then the orders, mm. We are not on a walkabout))))
And the target is predetermined, at least on the takeaway. And then a plan can be made for each trade.
I do not have a single parameter in my system. I trade all of the majors. And gold, too.
I'm getting my wits about me)))))
You're a professional... you're a professional what could you possibly be?
======================
A_K, is the level of knowledge below the plinth your level too? Is this lame-ass the boss of you? Do you agree with that?
a_K understands humor and you stand in front of the open door and can't get in )) pouty cheeks do not go away
Here I agree. 100% exactly. Incredible needs to be in the high probability zone at all times. But martin ...... no))
Entry is very decisive .... And then the orders, mm. We are not on a walk)))
I increased the risks by 20 times and showed you those charts not so you can tell me i made a martin)
I can do the same 2014-2018 absolutely the same system.
The point is that by increasing the risks you can clearly see if the quality of analysis improves or not.
I do not know whether the robot is good or the analysis is good.
You know that if you increase risks of one and the same system, you take a microscopic look at its performance, and all its drawbacks appear at once.
I increased the risks by 20 times and showed you those charts not to tell you that I made a martin)
I can do the same 2014-2018 year absolutely the same system.
The point is that by increasing the risks you can clearly see if the quality of analysis improves or not.
I do not know whether the robot is good or the analysis is good.
Do you have a martin or not? In the monitoring that? It's a simple question.)
I'm not hiding the fact that there is averaging.
And making robots)) understand that machete happens)))) That's why it's better not to deal with something that kills)))
Well do you have a martin or not? In monitoring which one? Simple question)
I'm not hiding that there is averaging.
No. Because I know exactly what the profit chart will look like if I change a certain parameter in my robot. This is a consequence of what I wrote earlier. That's the power of statistics. You run it right away and forget about it until the profits roll in.
No.
There you go. That's an answer. We've been poring over martin rather than applying it)))
There you go. That's an answer. We've been poring over martin rather than applying it)))