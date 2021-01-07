From theory to practice - page 1450

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Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

I wonder how to turn off logic?))

actually:

here's the primary signal

and then I just filter it out:

and also

it's just a very effective non-braking analysis... you know how it builds=)

I'll try to build a signal ... let's see what happens ... build a robot ... run it in a tester ... at least) otherwise I'll talk in vain)

don't try to be smarter than the market, it's useless

i wrote yesterday - they are for liquidity, against logic that is.

you know the liquidity, in short - pour!

i assume that when your signal switches from Buy to Sell or vice versa...

you tell me...

and in general - where is the flat signal, i.e. 50/50?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I won't give it to the formulae.

;)

I look at it all and wonder how to turn off logic)

Prices inthe economy vary between 0.5% and 3% a year. Can the value of the currency change by 20% in one year ?
or by 10% ?
or in one month ?
What would happen if the value of a currency like the euro against the dollar changed by 10% in one year ?

[Deleted]  
The formulae seem to have leaked
 
Aлександр Антошкин:

I look at all this and wonder how to disable logic)

Prices in the economy vary from 0.5% to 3% a year. Can the value of the currency change by 20% in one year - ?
or by 10% ?
or in one month ?
What would happen if the value of a currency like the euro against the dollar changed by 10% in one year ?

it's simple.

I wrote to the president of the Russian Federation once, but it just seemed to add up.

https://news.yandex.ru/story/V_Rossii_zafiksirovana_deflyaciya--7a0fa6cad07469bed634a514cdc30773?lr=50&lang=ru&stid=GoW6G4DKT1slRWttcacp&persistent_id=70061899&rubric=index&from=index

В России зафиксирована дефляция: Яндекс.Новости
В России зафиксирована дефляция: Яндекс.Новости
  • news.yandex.ru
Росстат заявил, что потребительские цены за неделю с 23 по 29 июля снизились на 0,1%, сообщает РИА "Новости". По имеющейся информации, последний раз такая дефляция была зафиксирована в сентябре 2017 года. Эксперты объясняют столь резкий скачок цен поступлением на прилавки продукции нового урожая.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

logic off? filter why? don't try to be smarter than the market, it's useless

i wrote yesterday - they are for liquidity, against logic that is.

you know the liquidity, in short - go for it!

i assume that when your signal switches from Buy to Sell or vice versa...

you tell me...

and in general - where is the flat signal, i.e. 50/50?

Let's enter the channel break through the trend with averaging.

1) If the trend signal succeeds, we receive a profit;

2) if the price returned to the channel (flat) and after going to the opposite side of the channel and catching the averaging order, we again obtain profit;

3) if the price has returned to the channel, but without any slippage has moved further in this direction, breaching the border of the opposite channel, in this case we either make a loss or try to use this movement by entering in this direction using a reversal order with an increased lot.

As you can see there is a chance to curb the trend and the flat, if we implement this approach correctly.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it's just...

I wrote to the President of the Russian Federation once, but it just seemed to add up.

https://news.yandex.ru/story/V_Rossii_zafiksirovana_deflyaciya--7a0fa6cad07469bed634a514cdc30773?lr=50&lang=ru&stid=GoW6G4DKT1slRWttcacp&persistent_id=70061899&rubric=index&from=index

And the main thing in the formula is the ratio of current inflation to a possible change in money.
 
Aлександр Антошкин:
And the main thing in the formula is the ratio of current inflation to possible change in money.

in general, it is possible to make sure that prices don't change a bit

no inflation or differentiation.

both are inconvenient

Stability is everything

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you tell me...

and anyway - where is the flat signal, i.e. 50/50?

A flat is a type of trend of varying intensity and strength.

technically there is no such thing as a flat.

A flat is basically just a random wandering and nothing more.

The main thing is simply to detect an external influence on the price.


It is essentially just a matter of identifying the external impact. By identifying it, you can determine the degree and direction of price drift of a non-random component.

The only question is whether or not it will make a difference.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

In general, you can make it so that prices don't change a bit.

Can you really make it so that prices don't change a bit?

You're a god. You're telling the truth! How do I join your cult?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Can you really make the prices in the shops stay the same?

You're a god. You're telling the truth! How do I join your cult?

Are you wearing red panties?

Take them off

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