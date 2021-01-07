From theory to practice - page 1450
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I wonder how to turn off logic?))
actually:
here's the primary signal
and then I just filter it out:
and also
it's just a very effective non-braking analysis... you know how it builds=)
I'll try to build a signal ... let's see what happens ... build a robot ... run it in a tester ... at least) otherwise I'll talk in vain)
don't try to be smarter than the market, it's useless
i wrote yesterday - they are for liquidity, against logic that is.
you know the liquidity, in short - pour!
i assume that when your signal switches from Buy to Sell or vice versa...
you tell me...and in general - where is the flat signal, i.e. 50/50?
I won't give it to the formulae.
;)
I look at it all and wonder how to turn off logic)
Prices inthe economy vary between 0.5% and 3% a year. Can the value of the currency change by 20% in one year ?
or by 10% ?
or in one month ?
What would happen if the value of a currency like the euro against the dollar changed by 10% in one year ?
I look at all this and wonder how to disable logic)
Prices in the economy vary from 0.5% to 3% a year. Can the value of the currency change by 20% in one year - ?
or by 10% ?
or in one month ?
What would happen if the value of a currency like the euro against the dollar changed by 10% in one year ?
it's simple.
I wrote to the president of the Russian Federation once, but it just seemed to add up.
https://news.yandex.ru/story/V_Rossii_zafiksirovana_deflyaciya--7a0fa6cad07469bed634a514cdc30773?lr=50&lang=ru&stid=GoW6G4DKT1slRWttcacp&persistent_id=70061899&rubric=index&from=index
logic off? filter why? don't try to be smarter than the market, it's useless
i wrote yesterday - they are for liquidity, against logic that is.
you know the liquidity, in short - go for it!
i assume that when your signal switches from Buy to Sell or vice versa...
you tell me...and in general - where is the flat signal, i.e. 50/50?
Let's enter the channel break through the trend with averaging.
1) If the trend signal succeeds, we receive a profit;
2) if the price returned to the channel (flat) and after going to the opposite side of the channel and catching the averaging order, we again obtain profit;
3) if the price has returned to the channel, but without any slippage has moved further in this direction, breaching the border of the opposite channel, in this case we either make a loss or try to use this movement by entering in this direction using a reversal order with an increased lot.
As you can see there is a chance to curb the trend and the flat, if we implement this approach correctly.
it's just...
I wrote to the President of the Russian Federation once, but it just seemed to add up.
https://news.yandex.ru/story/V_Rossii_zafiksirovana_deflyaciya--7a0fa6cad07469bed634a514cdc30773?lr=50&lang=ru&stid=GoW6G4DKT1slRWttcacp&persistent_id=70061899&rubric=index&from=index
And the main thing in the formula is the ratio of current inflation to possible change in money.
in general, it is possible to make sure that prices don't change a bit
no inflation or differentiation.
both are inconvenient
Stability is everything
you tell me...and anyway - where is the flat signal, i.e. 50/50?
A flat is a type of trend of varying intensity and strength.
technically there is no such thing as a flat.
A flat is basically just a random wandering and nothing more.
The main thing is simply to detect an external influence on the price.
It is essentially just a matter of identifying the external impact. By identifying it, you can determine the degree and direction of price drift of a non-random component.
The only question is whether or not it will make a difference.
In general, you can make it so that prices don't change a bit.
Can you really make it so that prices don't change a bit?
You're a god. You're telling the truth! How do I join your cult?
Can you really make the prices in the shops stay the same?
You're a god. You're telling the truth! How do I join your cult?
Are you wearing red panties?
Take them off