From theory to practice - page 1453
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question:
what is the price channel to you?
is it a channel?
and is it a channel?
or is it a channel?
is it a channel?
it's definitely a channel already?
how many lines have to be like this for you to say "this is a trade channel"?
Unknown
;)
you need to check whether the channels continue over time.
For example, if you now see a channel of 5 lines, it is more likely that the channel will continue, or it is more likely that the channel will collapse at that point.
you would need to identify all channels with >=5 lines on the chart and analyse that sample.
check whether there are more such channels with 5 lines or more such channels with >5 lines.
how to identify the destruction of the canal?
Question about static elements...
I found this on the internet: "Static fields are common to the whole class. Therefore, they can be used without creating class objects ". It's not exactly C++ (although it may be the same here), but I'd really like to clarify this point.
Can someone explain the specifics of static elements and methods in a human way? What does "without creating class objects" mean - like without loading them into memory?
Logic: take a buck/euro at 4% -> increase % by 100-500% and lend to the population -> profit -> house for chicks (aesthetes build for ducks).
In a stable economy, prices are determined by quality and service (including distance to point of sale) - different populations fill this price fork. Another option, as it was in Belarus (and how is it now?): a maximum markup in % of the producer for the point of sale and everyone who worked had enough.
logic off - humour on XD
have you tried to test your EA for 2014<->today?
I have all of my EAs in 2019, just fine.
But with 2014 together, it's a bummer.
I've been struggling for 3 months, testing and testing, rules and regulations
it's just so fucking frustrating that I didn't get it right away.
The trend and the flat - there's no better way for a trader!
Grail and grail construction relate to each other like perpetual motion and perpetual motion - in both cases the former is impossible, while the latter is inevitable).
I will throw in some fuel in the form of a reference to Shiryaev's first and most simple work on the disintegration.
Grail and grail construction relate to each other like perpetual motion and perpetual motion - in both cases the former is impossible, while the latter is inevitable).
I'll throw in some fuel in the form of a reference to Shiryaev's first and most simple work on the disorder.
Is Shiryaev probably some forex millionaire?
And Shiryaev must be some kind of forex millionaire?
"Get there first."
"Achieve first."
Achieve what or who? Are we on a forum for future academics, teachers or magazine editors?)
Grail and grail construction relate to each other like perpetual motion and perpetual motion - in both cases the former is impossible, while the latter is inevitable).
I'll throw in some fuel in the form of a reference to Shiryaev's first and most simple work on disintegration.
You have not paid attention to the conditions Shiryaev stipulated at the very beginning:
These conditions immediately exclude our field (forex, cfd, futures, etc) from further consideration carried out in this paper.
Shiryaev knew exactly what he was talking about.
And you, apparently, misunderstood him.
Pay more attention.