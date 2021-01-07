From theory to practice - page 1449
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The hardest thing is to create a program that will work for years. The secret is simple - it should work contrary to logic
Let's see... There is a flat and there is a trend.
You cannot make money by working only on the trend or only on the flat.
I have learned from my latest research that there is a "drift" in price.
Roughly speaking, there is a force "built" into the random process.
BUT IT IS NOT A TREND. But this is not a trend. it's just a force that appears from time to time, all the rest is random drift.
the only way to deal with one and the other simultaneously is not to trade.
as there are no boundaries separating one from the other.
As for me, I, at least, could not find a way to connect the two opposites - the system that works perfectly well in a flat market:
and a system that works perfectly on a trend:
they're just two completely opposite systems.
Even that doesn't help much:
You should be familiar with this picture=)
You should really make something like a flip: a system that changes the trading conditions from flat to trend and vice versa...logic, or the lack thereof, is not much to go on.
The hardest thing is to create a walkthrough that will work for years to come. The secret is simple - it must work against logic
Let's see... There is a flat and there is a trend.
You cannot make money by working only on the trend or only on the flat.
I have learned from my latest research that there is a "drift" in price.
Roughly speaking, there is a force "built" into the random process.
BUT IT IS NOT A TREND. But this is not a trend. it's just a force that appears from time to time, all the rest is random drift.
the only way to deal with one and the other simultaneously is not to trade.
as there are no boundaries separating one from the other.
As for me, I, at least, could not find a way to connect the two opposites - the system that works perfectly well in a flat market:
and a system that works perfectly on a trend:
they're just two completely opposite systems.
Even that doesn't help much:
You should be familiar with this picture=)
You should really make something like a flip: a system which changes the trading conditions from flat to trend and vice versa ...logic, or the lack thereof, is not much to go on.
the picture is painfully familiar to me
I have repeatedly said that if you pinpoint exactly where the price goes, it does not mean that everything will be good
There's a new problem.
That's the problem.
but it's solvable.
It's trivially simple to solve:
We turn off our brains, we turn off logic, we try it.
and boom - eureka
I know the picture painfully well.
I've said more than once that if you pinpoint where the price is going, you don't know that it's going to be okay.
There's a new problem.
That's exactly the problem.
but it's solvable.
is trivially simple to solve:
We turn off our brains, we turn off logic, we try it.
and boom - eureka.
For those who don't understand. Just drink a glass of vodka and take a tablet demidrol.))).
Here's a matching face, your friend.
Named formulae.
You have to put it on the chart first.
Can you do that?
And the rest
т
Here's a matching face, your friend.
Named formulae.
You have to put it on the chart first.
Can you do that?
And the rest
т
I won't surrender the formulae.
;)
A Dealer in the foreign exchange market. - he is an intraday Trader, a major market participant.(E)
Currency market hedger. - aka medium-term trader, a major market participant.(X).
Managers. are serious people, large market participants.(W).
T-that's you-traders)) - a lot of different people, also market participants.
)-this is his formula
)-this is his formula.
not even close.
I was really looking at the arrows.
if you look at the picture of Chegewara and replace the squares with arrows
it's the same, almost...
but your picture is missing a lot of signals and it's slowing down/lagging behind, to put it mildly.
but Chegevar's is not ready yet either
a flat is two signals - buy and sell
but Chegevara is not ready yet either
a flat is two signals - buy and sell
i wonder how to turn off the logic?))
actually:
here's the primary signal
and then I just filter it out:
and also
it's just a very effective non-braking analysis... you know how it builds=)
I'll try to build a signal ... let's see what happens ... build a robot ... run it in a tester ... at least) otherwise I'll talk in vain)