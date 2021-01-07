From theory to practice - page 1452

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Renat Akhtyamov:

Zhenya, the point of the letter was simple

the price of any commodity in rubles == const

let the other currencies to the rouble

but

rouble == 1

it is possible to ruble

but

rouble == 1

plan and develop, save and buy quietly, stability is a sign of skill

in other words, if you convert any russian product into currency, the price in rubles == const

i've already seen some news on the web about manipulation of the rouble price

It's a fairy tale.

reread the post, you will see that it is as simple as that

we just need to stop the price and that's it

---

and the rest of the country I advise.

There is no cult, there is common sense.

no money to be printed
 

logic off - humour on XD

 

I wonder what's up with Alexander... In the last two weeks there has been so much movement, has his strategy held up or not.

Something tells me he's already given up on the forum.

 

I must have leaked it... and got very upset...

 

Normal moves))))) What do you expect))) The market is ska))) I think averaging on the pound by martin may have been fun)) Even I've got not one but two positions in one lot. (Sorry, excuse me))) But imho it's time to go back quietly or by popular demand. Imho imho, the market will judge. Plus gold, yen are teeing off nicely. The yen and the yen have ebbed and flowed nicely.)

Let's see ........

 
Aлександр Антошкин:

I look at all this and wonder how to disable logic)

Prices in the economy vary from 0.5% to 3% per year. Can the value of a currency change by 20% in one year - ?
or 10% - ?
or in one month ?
What would happen if the value of a currency like the euro against the dollar changed by 10% in one year ?

Logic: take a dollar/euro at 4% -> increase the % by 100-500% and give it to the population -> profit -> house for chicks (aesthetes build houses for ducks).

Evgeny Belyaev:

Can you really make sure that the prices in the stores do not change?

You are a god. You're telling the truth! How do I join your cult?

In a stable economy, prices are determined by quality and service (including the distance to the point of sale) - different populations fill this price fork. Another option, as it was in Belarus (and how is it now?): a maximum markup in % of the manufacturer for the point of sale and everyone who worked had enough.

Renat Akhtyamov:

In general, it is possible to ensure that prices don't change a bit

  1. For a similar product with the trends of NTP the price would have been higher - otherwise we would all be living in a perfect world.
  2. There is always the hard-earned income, i.e. the honestly/robberly earned. In the era of cash, this problem was solved by changing currencies - those who were far from the organs were out of luck. Inflation nullifies the value of this kind of capital and, due to the fear of its legal expropriation, this capital is spent on consumption by its owners and its role in the (civilized) economy is constantly diminishing.
vladevgeniy:

The normal moves))))) What do you expect)))) Market works. Imho the pound averaging by martin must have been a fun thing to do)))

On the pound in general, the geometry of the first lessons)))
     
    question:

    what is the price channel to you?

    is it a channel?

    and is it a channel?

    or is it a channel?

    is it a channel?

    is it definitely a channel?

    how many lines have to be like this for you to say "this is a trade channel"?
     
    multiplicator:
    question:

    what is the price channel for you?

    is it a channel?

    and is it a channel?

    or is it a channel?

    is it a channel?

    it's definitely a channel already?

    how many lines have to be like this for you to say "this is a trade channel"?

    The second line is a channel.

     
    multiplicator:
    question:

    what is the price channel for you?

    is it a channel?

    and is it a channel?

    or is it a channel?

    is it a channel?

    it's definitely a channel already?

    how many lines have to be like this for you to say "this is a trade channel"?

    either answer is equally valid)))) so don't sweat it)

    if you do a questionnaire - the probability of the answer choices will tend towards a normal distribution X'D you can check)
     
    you should check whether the channels continue over time.

    For example, if you now see a channel of 5 lines. it is more likely that the channel will continue, or it is more likely that the channel will collapse at that point.

    you would need to identify all channels with >=5 lines on the chart and analyse that sample.
    check whether there are more such channels with 5 lines or more such channels with >5 lines.
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