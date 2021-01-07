From theory to practice - page 1442
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What are we supposed to understand? Is it drawn right or wrong?
The question is off-topic.
Should we be asking a question on a cluster turkey that's 15 years old?
Let's at least discuss Ishimoku clouds... classic as it gets))
Aww.
You've been in the market a long time.)
It's not a cluster "turkey" 77. It's a currency demand indicator. Completely different approach.
something about the signal called "formulae" has gone into a slump.
And where is the 30% a day, with a drawdown of zero?
Once again I am convinced that forum posts should not be trusted.
As long as there is no normal monitoring with evidence - all information on the forum, by default, is considered unreliable.
He has disabled the signal.
Unknown state of it.
Probably in big profits.
He himself is on a business trip.
The signal with the name "formulae" has gone into a slump.
Where is the 30% a day, with a drawdown of zero?
Once again I am convinced that forum posts should not be trusted.
As long as there is no normal monitoring with evidence - all information on the forum, by default, is considered unreliable.
of course look at how people determine supply and demand for currencies of the world in their computers at the terminal))))) Such information is not even available to banks, only to the Central Bank.)))) And you are a "genius" here)))
99% of posts are total crap.
of course look at how people determine supply and demand for currencies of the world in their computers at the terminal))))) Such information is not even available to banks, only to the Central Bank.)))) And you are a "genius" here)))
99% of posts are complete crap.
99% of posts are complete rubbish.
That's right)))
I agree.
Even in the narrowest price ranges, price is subject to supply and demand. Any chart can be considered. The current moment.
The blue line is the pound.
Lilac - euro.
Histogram does not react to fluctuations. Demand is everything.
Whoever is interested with knowledge in this area. Let's discuss.
What does the indicator look like on M15 and H1 for example?
EURGBPM1 Not redrawn. You can make sure. From the current chart.
You can look at the H1.
And if you look at an hour. Then the overall picture from the current moment looks like this. At any given time, you can see the weakest currency and the strongest.
of course look at how people determine supply and demand for currencies of the world in their computers at the terminal))))) Such information is not even available to banks, only to the Central Bank.)))) And you are a "genius" here)))
99% of posts are crap.
I liked your post. You got the percentage right.
I thought it was 0.5% worse. And you calculated yourself. That's commendable.
I liked your post. You got the percentage right.
I thought it was 0.5% worse. And you calculated yourself. That's commendable.