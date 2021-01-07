From theory to practice - page 1442

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khorosh:

What are we supposed to understand? Is it drawn right or wrong?

The question is off-topic.

Max:

Should we be asking a question on a cluster turkey that's 15 years old?

Let's at least discuss Ishimoku clouds... classic as it gets))

Aww.

You've been in the market a long time.)

It's not a cluster "turkey" 77. It's a currency demand indicator. Completely different approach.

multiplicator:
something about the signal called "formulae" has gone into a slump.

And where is the 30% a day, with a drawdown of zero?

Once again I am convinced that forum posts should not be trusted.

As long as there is no normal monitoring with evidence - all information on the forum, by default, is considered unreliable.

He has disabled the signal.

Unknown state of it.

Probably in big profits.

He himself is on a business trip.

 
multiplicator:
The signal with the name "formulae" has gone into a slump.

Where is the 30% a day, with a drawdown of zero?

Once again I am convinced that forum posts should not be trusted.

As long as there is no normal monitoring with evidence - all information on the forum, by default, is considered unreliable.

of course look at how people determine supply and demand for currencies of the world in their computers at the terminal))))) Such information is not even available to banks, only to the Central Bank.)))) And you are a "genius" here)))

99% of posts are total crap.

[Deleted]  
He who does nothing is not wrong. Right now, most traders are probably in a slump. Whether by levels, by charts or by formulas...
 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

of course look at how people determine supply and demand for currencies of the world in their computers at the terminal))))) Such information is not even available to banks, only to the Central Bank.)))) And you are a "genius" here)))

99% of posts are complete crap.

99% of posts are complete rubbish.

That's right)))

I agree.

 

Even in the narrowest price ranges, price is subject to supply and demand. Any chart can be considered. The current moment.

The blue line is the pound.

Lilac - euro.

Histogram does not react to fluctuations. Demand is everything.

Whoever is interested with knowledge in this area. Let's discuss.

EURGBPM1

[Deleted]  
What does the indicator look like on M15 and H1 for example?
 
Oleg Bondarev:
What does the indicator look like on M15 and H1 for example?

EURGBPM1 Not redrawn. You can make sure. From the current chart.


EURGBPM1_2

You can look at the H1.

EURUSDH1

 

And if you look at an hour. Then the overall picture from the current moment looks like this. At any given time, you can see the weakest currency and the strongest.

1_2

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

of course look at how people determine supply and demand for currencies of the world in their computers at the terminal))))) Such information is not even available to banks, only to the Central Bank.)))) And you are a "genius" here)))

99% of posts are crap.

I liked your post. You got the percentage right.

I thought it was 0.5% worse. And you calculated yourself. That's commendable.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I liked your post. You got the percentage right.

I thought it was 0.5% worse. And you calculated yourself. That's commendable.

And you too, at the same time.
Supply and demand... Where did you see it there? In the price? Strong weak currencies Are you serious? You took IASD, reshaped it a bit, put in signal lines of another pair, and that's it. Now you're a financial market guru?
You are all fifth-generation "geniuses", and when you get down to business, if you get down to it at all, nothing works for some reason)
The Don Quixote gifted club is the real deal.
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