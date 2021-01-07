From theory to practice - page 1411
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I didn't say only by martin, even though Che has been doing it for six months.
I said it was one way. The others are less well known, but any random process is defeated by them too. True, in the wildest struggle.... Not without this...
I would like to remind you of the words of the Wizard: "There will be a radical breakthrough in trading, when those who suffer will finally realize that it is possible to make money on SB".
Amen.
Dour house...
Don't be a ballbuster. !00 you've been shown nothing to show, nothing to prove.
You've been a windbag and you're still a windbag.
Zhenya, you only make money from programming.
Fuck off, I told you today what you, as a true dumbass, do not understand
and whoever's in the trade, and not bad at that, is 100% on to something.
Zhenya, you earn exclusively from programming.
Programming
Fuck off, I told you today what you, as a true dumbass, don't understand.
but whoever's in the trade, and he's a good one at that, he's 100% on to something.
Are you stupid? You've been told you're a dummy. He's playing dumb again.
You don't understand... I'm a master and a sensei.
And call me Master.
Programming
Are you stupid? You've been told you're a foo-foo. He's playing dumb again.
You can't... I'm a master and a sensei.
And call me Master.
Yur, did you buy more or sell more in the stock market today?
I think I was buying.
And I was selling, but I'm not a legal person....
I've been rereading your posts.
You often mention buy/sell ratios.
You came up with your formula.
Here's a picture from the stock exchange.
Yeah, that's right. BUT-
It's not gonna do you any good.
We don't know when the buying/selling starts.
We don't know what's in people's heads.
We don't know that uncle Vasya is closing a position right now because he needs to pay off a loan, have a drink, celebrate a friend's birthday, etc.
That is why the market is in chaos and there is no stability. And it never will be.
You do not need to put them in a trading robot, you do not need to put them in a trading robot.
I was writing a forex robot and ratio similar to the fxssi website.
If it's easier for you it's almost an indicator of fxssi.
It's all bullshit.
It's all nonsense
how much time did you spend on all this?
And? Are you not developing critical thinking? the short ones are 5% more than the long ones.
It's all a concrete indicator. Read about futures pricing. They are open positions, so what if they are paid off, how can they affect the future?
Especially lawyers, pensions funds who are leaking to their counter agents to get the aggregate out to a good advantage.
And? You're not developing critical thinking? the short ones are 5% more than the long ones.
It's all a concrete indicator. Read about futures pricing. They are open positions, so what if they are paid off, how can they affect the future?
Especially lawyers, pensions funds who leak to their counter agents to get the aggregate out to a good profit.
And you're having trouble with the maths.
9 and 100, delta 5%?
Ugh, where did I go?
complete mess
How much time did you spend on all this?
Half a year.
Please. Screenshots of the forex robot on this topic and over 1700 lines.
No use.
You're a dick.
О. Enlightenment has come from the guru. Show me. Couldn't do it either.
Kicked and punched in the face like that. A girl.