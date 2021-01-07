From theory to practice - page 1414
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No argument, of course everyone is dumb and suffering from dibs. But you're good yourself, just shining intellect - a year and a half torturing the system, which is done in a month, and which everyone has long sucked up and abandoned for lack of use).
Abandoned because they did not study periods (cycles) in the market, which Gunn paid great attention to and was absolutely right about. Not to mention autocorrelation, entropy studies...
I suspect that those who use Warlock's algorithm on certain periods of the market, yes + the discontinuity indicator, are just keeping their mouths shut and cutting cash.
Jesus... to clutter up the thread and then ask where to look for what
Rena, kill yourself...
I just want to remember how and when it all started.
I just want to cry for the people who are suffering, to empathize, so to speak.
because this path they have is the one that leads to my Formula
It's just that they have not just one or two mistakes like I had, but a million.
And the same sorcerer, when he saw a screenshot of my indyuk in the MO branch, immediately realized that this is almost the same and said - "Don't do it".
:0)
Naturally. The way is sort of described in this thread... However, trends sometimes sting - the market is not exactly a random process... And the dumb forum users, instead of working on the indicators of discontinuity (autocorrelation, entropy, Hurst, etc.) suffer from cretinism.
I can't find a discontinuity indicator for the lower chart. I've been looking for it all along, but you don't have to write about it on the forum.
I can't find a breakdown indicator for the lower chart. I've been looking all this time, but you don't have to write about it on the forum.
You have to find it and that's it. What's the forum for then?
I just want to remember how and when it all started
I want to cry for those who are suffering, to empathize, so to speak.
because it's the path they have that leads to my Formula
It's just that they have not just one or two mistakes like I had, but a million.
And the same sorcerer, when he saw a screenshot of my turkey in the MO thread, immediately realized that it is almost the same and said "Don't give it".
:0)
Do you really believe that now? He was laughing at you when you posted your envelopes trimmed to the right
Cut the crap. Either write a proper article or don't show off.
The sorcerer doesn't have a T.C., imho. He even works in another field (presumably on watch in the north) and comes over sometimes to have a laugh at you
Do you seriously believe that now? He was laughing at you when you put out your envelopes, cropped on the right
Cut the crap. Either write a proper article or don't show off.
The sorcerer doesn't have a T.C., imho. He works in a different field (presumably on watch duty in the north) and sometimes comes to laugh at you
:)))) Patsatalom... Sometimes you publish masterfully funny posts, Max.
Do you seriously believe that now? He was laughing at you when you posted your envelopes trimmed to the right
Cut the crap. Either write a proper article or don't show off.
The sorcerer doesn't have a T.C., imho. He works in a different field and sometimes comes in to have a laugh at you.
What envelopes, shit.
That's what I'm talking about:
there were two mistakes in that turkey.
but it was my first, it's forgivable.
but even that no one can draw it yet
the point of this non-transforming indicator is that there is no distribution, the price keeps moving in the exact direction
at any given time we can know exactly where it's going
my signal shows that i first traded with this indicator in a trend, and then i inverted the signal and went against the trend
i have only one problem left to solve - how to properly trade the pivot point
We have to find it, full stop. Then why the forum?
Every day I am convinced that there is no reason.
What's with all the rewriting/addressing of your posts? You press F5 and it's already written in a different way.