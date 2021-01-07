From theory to practice - page 1397
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definitely not for rudeness. It's always easier to apologise.
In Universe slang it might sound like this.
Energy is "virtual currency". And when you forgive a person, you get a lot of that currency and you can "pay with it" when you achieve some goal. I think that would be a strong reason to forgive a grudge.
Besides, it's silly to be offended by commas that don't fit.
Mirages, mirages on the horizon.)
Success is influenced by the credibility of the information submitted for input. Namely according to the song: it's shockingly cold in the desert at night; the desert is crossed in a few days - you won't have time to experience any hardship; when you're in a rut, sleeping without opiates is problematic, and a narcologist can guess what dreams the caravan driver had under opiates; so if you get cold in the desert overnight, you will get warm by the afternoon.)))
Yes, I didn't, alas...
I don't know how to do it...
Even if you take already thinned ticks in the form of OPEN/CLOSE S1 from Dukas site, they do NOT match in terms of quantity. with mine. I.e. the tick volumes on my DC and Ducas are different.
Moreover, my broker has no tick archives at all, I don't know - where to get them from.
I have problems with tests - I can only test on data I personally collect in the process of trading.
All hope solely and only on the theoretical basis and power of my TS.
Read:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11686
As good as theory is, practice makes all the difference. Forex won't let itself be beaten. It's the spawn of the devil) That's it... I'm done. I wish you the same.
agree
That's what the adaptability of a quote is all about.
his main word is "giveAy".
He'll keep repeating it until he does.
As good as theory is, practice makes all the difference. Forex will not let itself be defeated. It's the devil's spawn. That's... I'm done. I wish you the same.
:))) I sincerely feel sorry for you, mate... And I won't change your mind - you need to think, work in a factory. Life - it can't be helped...
And in your spare time - read! Synergetics with its non-linear time, Gunn, random process theory, philosophy, etc. The more abstract and non-linear literature, the better.
Come back with some brilliant ideas. We'll discuss.
agree
That's what the adaptability of a quote is all about.
his key word is "give it away."
he'll keep repeating it until it doesn't happen
He's a bastard!
He's a bastard!
you wanted to make money, that's understandable and a peculiar standard
but you didn't think about what you could lose.
you have to ask yourselfhow not to lose a cent in the first place.
and when you think you're ready, try to beat the system yourself, acting as a quote taker who desperately needs your money
become a bastard.
;)
you wanted to make money, that's understandable and a peculiar standard
but you didn't think about what you could lose.
you have to ask yourselfhow not to lose a cent in the first place.
and when you think you're ready, try to beat the system yourself, acting as a quote taker who desperately needs your money
become a bastard.
;)
Yes all this brain is a lazy bastard, it always seeks to reduce the energy expenditure on a particular activity by creating a kind of "macros". that it executes in patterns.The fact is that the longer we use engrams, the less the basal ganglia in our brain work. Their main function is to produce the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which helps neurons to "cut through" new connections among the informational noise (which is approximately what you are doing now, after reading this sentence).