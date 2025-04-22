Experts: RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v.2 - page 34
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Hi Roni,
Thanks a lot for the fantastic EA.
Please consider adding this to the EA:
the ability to open one position and set a breakeven and partial close, for example at 20 pips.Then, when this breakeven level is reached, the EA should close half of the position and move the other half to breakeven.
Regards.
I'll consider it. thanks
Hello i am trying to get my stop moved as the following with help of this EA.
Initial SL = 10 Pips
Take Profit = 10 Pips
Move SL to +1 once the trade is in profits of +5. I am using the break even stop loss settings here.
Now i want to move my stop based on the following conditions
IF the trade is 3 Pips in profit from entry move SL to -3 Pips instead of -10 Pips.
What trailing method and paramters i would have to use here?
Unfortunately, Trailing stop step cannot be same as trailing stop value.
Hi bro, I want to try to use this in combination with another EA pair gold.
The question.
1. Can it be combined with other EAs?
2. If it is possible, should all SL and TP in the other EA be set to 0?
3. Can it run on gold pair?
Thx
Olá Roni!
Primeiramente parabéns pelo EA. Está sendo muito útil em minhas negociações. Teria como fazer o EA aceitar valores negativos?
Hi Roni!
First congratulations on the EA. It's been very helpful in my dealings. Would it be possible to make the EA accept negative values?
set ProfitLock to 0 and you can use negative values for the trail stop settings.
Hi bro, I want to try to use this in combination with another EA pair gold.
The question.
1. Can it be combined with other EAs?
2. If it is possible, should all SL and TP in the other EA be set to 0?
3. Can it run on gold pair?
Thx
1. works with most eas yes. Only ones it does not, is those eas that have their own tp and sl settings and constantly monitor those and if they detect a wrong tp/sl, the 1st ea will modify the tp/sl again and again.
2. correct. however, if your ea does virtual sl/tp, then it might constantly modify the tp/sl after ronz has done si, as decribed in comment above.
3. not sure. but not hard to test in demo.
Hey Roni
Love this EA!! But would like to ask if you can add in a delay on the EA when it see orders. I am currently using it with another EA that set it's own tp/sl with your EA overlapping, half of the time it will set to the tp/sl that I set on your EA which is what I want. I want it to be delay to change the tp/sl after the other EA has already set it's own, 10 sec delay is what I want or 1 min works too. Thanks keep up the good work!!!!
Hey Roni
Love this EA!! But would like to ask if you can add in a delay on the EA when it see orders. I am currently using it with another EA that set it's own tp/sl with your EA overlapping, half of the time it will set to the tp/sl that I set on your EA which is what I want. I want it to be delay to change the tp/sl after the other EA has already set it's own, 10 sec delay is what I want or 1 min works too. Thanks keep up the good work!!!!
if you read the comments, you will see that all trade managers can not work with all eas for the reason that you have. Delaying the sl modification can not work, because then the current price will have changed and the sl will not be up to date. My suggestion: use Profit Lock. This will make ronz to ignore trade prices until the trade is in profit by X. It will not modify the sl until that profit point.
how to change lot Roni? Thnx
this is a trade manager, not a trader ea.