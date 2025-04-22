Experts: RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v.2 - page 14

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Pattaradech Rojanakon:

Please explain more about your idea.

 
I have downloaded the EA and placed in file but have loaded onto several charts without success.  I continue to get the unhappy face.  I have removed the file and reloaded it several times.  Any help?
 
Roni Nafrianto:

Of course you can do it using this EA. You need to know how it works by test it on a demo account.

Hello, please can you explain what values I should put in the parameters of the EA in order for the stop loss to follow price immediately? Thanks.
 
anyone please let me know what is different between trialing stop and locking profit. i know trialing stop but not locking profit.
 

Hi,

This is what I see, when try tu run this expert

"2018.04.16 19:44:32.944    'RoNz_Auto_SL-TS-TP' is not expert and cannot be executed"

Can anyone advice?

Best regards

jpack

 
Nice, good, great tools .......... 
 
rmorrisjax:
I have downloaded the EA and placed in file but have loaded onto several charts without success.  I continue to get the unhappy face.  I have removed the file and reloaded it several times.  Any help?
You need to turn on expert advisor of your metatrader. And turn on live trading of the EA.
 

Hii RoNz.. can u convert this EA to MT5 version? and can u add target SL and TP to price besides Pips so we can chose by Pips or Price SL, TP target.

Thanks u....

 

Roni Nafrianto

 

I Changed StopLoss from 250 to 500 points but it still closes trades on 25 pips negative, how can I change that because I want it at 50 pips stoploss ??????  It gives to many losses on 25 pips.

Well I'll found out that if I change SLnTPMode to Place SL n TP  at the same time I change StopLoss setting it changes the pips.


 
 
isabel1:

Roni Nafrianto

 

I Changed StopLoss from 250 to 500 points but it still closes trades on 25 pips negative, how can I change that because I want it at 50 pips stoploss ??????  It gives to many losses on 25 pips.

Well I'll found out that if I change SLnTPMode to Place SL n TP  at the same time I change StopLoss setting it changes the pips.


 


Please send me screenshot of it.

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