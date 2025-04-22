Experts: RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v.2 - page 14
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Please explain more about your idea.
Of course you can do it using this EA. You need to know how it works by test it on a demo account.
Hi,
This is what I see, when try tu run this expert
"2018.04.16 19:44:32.944 'RoNz_Auto_SL-TS-TP' is not expert and cannot be executed"
Can anyone advice?
Best regards
jpack
I have downloaded the EA and placed in file but have loaded onto several charts without success. I continue to get the unhappy face. I have removed the file and reloaded it several times. Any help?
Hii RoNz.. can u convert this EA to MT5 version? and can u add target SL and TP to price besides Pips so we can chose by Pips or Price SL, TP target.
Thanks u....
Roni Nafrianto:
I Changed StopLoss from 250 to 500 points but it still closes trades on 25 pips negative, how can I change that because I want it at 50 pips stoploss ?????? It gives to many losses on 25 pips.
Well I'll found out that if I change SLnTPMode to Place SL n TP at the same time I change StopLoss setting it changes the pips.
Roni Nafrianto:
I Changed StopLoss from 250 to 500 points but it still closes trades on 25 pips negative, how can I change that because I want it at 50 pips stoploss ?????? It gives to many losses on 25 pips.
Well I'll found out that if I change SLnTPMode to Place SL n TP at the same time I change StopLoss setting it changes the pips.
Please send me screenshot of it.