OK, now there's another problem.
I go into my office, press"withdrawal" and... Buttons are inactive.
Yeah..... Such a problem- it is impossible to withdraw money from the account?
Where do we have to verify?
I do not know I have something strange.
I tried to withdraw 100$ from UMZ last Saturday but the system said no more than 25$.
Then I returned the amount to my account and since then all withdrawal buttons are inactive.
Ok, we will wait
Service works perfectly, withdrawal is almost instantaneous, for example, today in the day off I withdrew 100 WMZ in a few seconds, respect to the developers of the resource, especially withdrawal service - made very simple and reliable. I didn't see such withdrawal method anywhere else.
Thank youyosuffor your support.
All went well as you said.
7 days ago I tried to save a wallet from Market.
The system wouldn't let me withdraw more than $25 from Market.
Today, when I try to withdraw to my WMZ wallet from Market, the system said that I cannot withdraw more than 1 dollar.
Same thingwhen trying to withdraw from market to PayPal
Today when trying to withdraw from the marketplace to my WMZ wallet the system says no more than 1 dolar
Only earned funds can be withdrawn, not entered.
At the moment you have 1 dollar of earned money.
Moreover, a week ago the system allowed to take 25 e's and today only 1
And where did the rest of the money go?
very interesting
In addition to a week ago, the system allowed to take $25 and now only 1
And where is the rest of the money went
I wanted to add that in some CIS countries PayPal does not function, and it is not possible to withdraw to PayPal (no SMS is sent).
That leaves WebMony. There are difficulties here too. Withdrawal from WebMony to a bank card - it says Russia in brackets.
It would be better to add also withdrawal to Skrill. And to increase the size of the withdrawal amount. Can you imagine how many days it will take if someone wants to withdraw, say, 50,000.