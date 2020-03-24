I can not withdraw money. paypal button unselected
I am trying to withdraw money from my account and after click in payment then withdraw from my account, but when I get this window "paypal" little rectangle is in grey and I can not click on it.
any help will be greatly appreciated
If you have "blocked financial operation", try to de-select "Control Session By IP" in your security section of your profile page. You may have to log out and login again to try that.
If that does not works, try to contact one of the Admins on working days.
I think - you should read this article : MQL5.community Payment System
Limited withdrawal is another level of security. You can withdraw only once per 24 hours and no more than 500 credits at a time.
If you plan in the future to withdraw funds from your account, for the first deposit, you must use either WebMoney or PayPal payment systems. If you selected any other system (Gate2Shop or Visa QIWI Wallet) for the first deposit, then in the future you will not be able to withdraw money from your account!
and more - just read the article.
Thanks. I forget that it must be 24 hours since last withdraw.
I suggest it will be better to show the Hour and Minute of a withdraw in the Payment section.
Now it only shows the Day.
