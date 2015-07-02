Market administration - page 3
Moreover, a week ago the system allowed to take 25d and today only 1
And where did the rest of the money go
You make very strange transactions. Are you testing the service?
You withdraw money you have earned, then re-enter it, and then wonder why you can't withdraw it back.
We don't have a money exchange mode or free financial transactions. You have entered $110 yourself and now you can only spend it. There is $1 left over from your earnings which you can withdraw.
It would have been better to add a withdrawal to Skrill as well. And increase the withdrawal amount. Can you imagine how many days it would take if someone wanted to withdraw, say, 50,000?
I wanted to add that in some CIS countries PayPal does not function, and it is not possible to withdraw to PayPal (no SMS is sent).
Try tying PayPal to the card Payonneer (sent by mail, goes two weeks, you can withdraw from ATMs, you can pay in shops, no transfer to another card). It works in some countries.
WMZ withdrawal from MQL is above all praise, with further transfer to the card in minutes.
no country of withdrawal to a bank card for wmz, wme
What does it mean ?
It means this -- to state something, you have to have practical experience first -- not take descriptions in the instructions out of context.
What you write about -- it's about WMR wallets.
WMZ and WME are deducted perfectly on ANY bank card of the world -- commission of such withdrawal 0,6% + 0,8% commission WMT
I got there from my account.
I have a personal certificate in WebMoney and I use it since 2008 and very pleased.
You are so excited, as if you are a WebMoney owner and I offended you in some way. Thanks for the information !
Well, yeah.
I already knew that.
At least with a bitter smile.
Just the first time in the world I've seen a monetary system that won't let you get your money back
Anyway, where to spend the money
Robots won't buy I got a bunch of robots and they're all made by me
I don't buy the book.
I have 12 years in the Forex market - have seen many
Signals are also not necessary
I have VPS.
If not freelancing, it's a waste of money
Well, nothing
Colleges are a puzzle to give
Let something earn money
If I can not
Just for the first time in the world, I have seen a monetary system that will not allow you to get your money back
Write to service-desk, explain that it was a mistaken input and you will get your money back.
Withdrawal is disabled by default, to avoid scams/exchanges.