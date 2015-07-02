Market administration - page 3

New comment
 
stenrobot:
Very interesting.


Moreover, a week ago the system allowed to take 25d and today only 1

And where did the rest of the money go

You make very strange transactions. Are you testing the service?

You withdraw money you have earned, then re-enter it, and then wonder why you can't withdraw it back.

We don't have a money exchange mode or free financial transactions. You have entered $110 yourself and now you can only spend it. There is $1 left over from your earnings which you can withdraw.

 
Petros:

It would have been better to add a withdrawal to Skrill as well. And increase the withdrawal amount. Can you imagine how many days it would take if someone wanted to withdraw, say, 50,000?
Whoever has larger amounts, we raise the limits personally.
 
Petros:

That leaves WebMony. There are difficulties here too. Withdrawal from WebMony to a bank card - it says Russia in brackets.

no restrictions on the country of withdrawal to a bank card for wmz, wme
 
Petros:

I wanted to add that in some CIS countries PayPal does not function, and it is not possible to withdraw to PayPal (no SMS is sent).

That leaves WebMony. There are difficulties here too. Withdrawal from WebMony to a bank card - it says Russia in brackets.

It would be better to add also withdrawal to Skrill. And to increase the size of the withdrawal amount. Can you imagine how many days it will take if someone wants to withdraw let's say 50,000.

Try tying PayPal to the card Payonneer (sent by mail, goes two weeks, you can withdraw from ATMs, you can pay in shops, no transfer to another card). It works in some countries.

WMZ withdrawal from MQL is above all praise, with further transfer to the card in minutes.

 
abolk:
no country of withdrawal to a bank card for wmz, wme

What does it mean ?

 
Petros:

What does it mean?

It means this -- to state something, you have to have practical experience first -- not take descriptions in the instructions out of context.

What you write about -- it's about WMR wallets.

WMZ and WME are deducted perfectly on ANY bank card of the world -- commission of such withdrawal 0,6% + 0,8% commission WMT

 
abolk:

What it means is this -- to state something -- you have to have practical experience first -- not take the descriptions in the instructions out of context.

What you're talking about -- it's about WMR wallets.

WMZ and WME are deducted perfectly on ANY bank card of the world -- commission of such withdrawal 0,6% + 0,8% commission WMT

I got there from my account.

I have a personal certificate in WebMoney and I use it since 2008 and very pleased.

You are so excited, as if you are a WebMoney owner and I offended you in some way. Thanks for the information !

 
MetaQuotes:

You have a very strange operation. Testing the service?

You withdraw the money you earned, then you start it again and then you wonder why you can't withdraw it back.

We don't have a money exchange mode or free financial transactions. You have entered $110 yourself and now you can only spend it. There is $1 left over from your earnings which you can withdraw.

Well, yeah.

I already knew that.

At least with a bitter smile.


Just the first time in the world I've seen a monetary system that won't let you get your money back

Anyway, where to spend the money

Robots won't buy I got a bunch of robots and they're all made by me

I don't buy the book.

I have 12 years in the Forex market - have seen many

Signals are also not necessary

I have VPS.

If not freelancing, it's a waste of money

Well, nothing

Colleges are a puzzle to give

Let something earn money

If I can not

=============================

I already knew .

At least with a bitter smile.


Just the first time in the world I saw a monetary system that does not allow you to return the money back

In general, where to spending money

Robots will not buy I have a bunch of Robots and they are all made by me

I do not buy a book

I have 12 years on a Forex - seen a lot

Signals are also not necessary

I have a VPS

If have not freelancing, this money lost

Well, nothing

Colleges puzzles give

Let be something make money

if I could not

 
Petros:

I wanted to add that in some CIS countries PayPal does not function, and it is not possible to withdraw to PayPal (no SMS is sent).

That leaves WebMony. There are difficulties here too. Withdrawal from WebMony to a bank card - it says Russia in brackets.

It would be better to add also withdrawal to Skrill. And to increase the size of the withdrawal amount. Can you imagine how many days it will take if someone wants to withdraw 50,000.

Better to send money to Neteller If you can put money into Market at Neteller, why not withdraw it?

Besides, it is very strange.

If you have deposited your money, you cannot withdraw it but must spend it on Market.

Unique payment system Takes money and gives nothing back


Better on Neteler Once on Neteler in Market can introduce money, why not withdraw money

Also very strange turns

Just insert your money , you can not take them back and have to spend at Market

The unique payment system, takes the money and returns nothing

 
stenrobot:

Just for the first time in the world, I have seen a monetary system that will not allow you to get your money back

Just the first time in the world I saw a monetary system that does not allow you to return the money back

Write to service-desk, explain that it was a mistaken input and you will get your money back.

Withdrawal is disabled by default, to avoid scams/exchanges.

1234567
New comment