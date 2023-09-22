I will write an advisor free of charge - page 55
Good day!
Please write a semi-automatic EA. The EA is based on the sniper strategy. There are a few on the Internet, but all do not work correctly.
1. The expert opens two identical orders (buy or sell)
2. The size of the lot is set manually or the percentage specified of the deposit.
3. Stop Loss for both orders is the same, and Take Profit for each order is specified separately.
4. When take profit is reached, the first order is closed, and when two stop losses are reached, the second order is transferred into a lossless position.
5. If possible, we recommend to hook a trailing stop to this order as well.
6. We also need an increasing order.
7. The lot size is calculated as follows:
example: enter 2 lots
first order stop loss 10 pips
1 lot x 10 pips = $100
second lot goes say 30 pips x 1 lot = $300
total profit $400
so the increasing order opens in 4 lots with a stop of 10 pips
stop loss is set manually along with the take profit.
8. There is possibility to close all orders at once.
If I need it I have an mql code of one EA, but it works badly.
If anybody can write, if you need clarification, let me know what it is.
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an advisor. I invite you to discuss it either publicly or in private messages.
I have a strategy. Who will make an EA?!
The Expert Advisor should expose levels on unworked fractals on H1. (only the nearest to the price is possible), example on the screenshot 1:
Entries will be made on M5. To enter, we need the price to make a false-break and return under the level. Stop after the maximum false breakout. Example screenshot 2:
Exit can be on a 3 to 1 take or on a reverse signal. Screenshot 3:
The robot should be set up as follows:
1. Choice on which timeframe levels are set.
2. Setting up trading by timeframe
3. stop loss and take profit
4. Possibility to transfer to Breakeven after reaching a configurable number of points.
5. maximum number of trades per day
Hello, everyone!
The most difficult thing here is to identify the false-break indicator programmatically. Possible variants are: 1) the price moved away from the level by no more than N points and returned without reaching the next level in the course of movement; 2) the price returned to the level after a time interval not longer than T seconds; 3) on a stronger TF the following feature may be present: the price "pierced" the level, i.e. the candle tail crossed the level, but the closing price didn't break through it;
Well, probably, there are other signs. Which one do you suggest? Or maybe you can describe the signs of a non-false breakdown?
Let's try the first option for now with points, then it should be an adjustable parameter in EA parameters.
I would try option 3. On what TF we define the levels, we should use it to detect a false breakout. A "piercing" of the level by the candlestick's shadow reflects the false-break best of all (the price crossed the level but did not manage to fix after it).
Need a job, not for free. Write down your phone number for contact. I would like to communicate.