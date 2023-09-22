I will write an advisor free of charge - page 51
Hello)
I have a self-written owl..... I need to attach a parabolic stoploss pull-up to it
really?;)
And don't you feel sorry for the bird?!
it's the other way around.)
Hello traders! Could you please tell me if there is such a script where I could set the opening time of pending orders and stop and profit that I need for news trading?
I have an EA but i need to finish it or i need a blank slate, a strategy based on pair correlation. i can start with a small depo. Write back if you can write one free of charge. here is the work of advisor, but it is not finished: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/187661
Hello Gentlemen of the forum, I have a request for help in writing an EA for an interesting idea! The idea is not mine. I stole it from one of the sites, the author of the strategy wrote an EA and even sold it for a while, but then the EA was taken off the market and did not appear for free. I think the Expert Advisor is either very good or very good. If it were bad, it would be free on the Internet. And the idea is interesting, but its meaning is this:
Look at the picture - everything should be clear from it:
1) Line 1 - a kind of "guide", it shows us where to open a trade position - to buy or to sell.
We draw it from the previous maximum top (either lower or upper).
It should be drawn to the middle of the next wave on the chart (for ease of determining the middle of the wave, you can use the Fibonacci Level - 50%). This "midpoint" or 50% Fibonacci on the chart will serve as the level of penetration and close the candle above or below it, and will be a signal for opening a trading position.
2) The breakout level is shown in the examples, as line #2.
If the guiding line is directed upwards and indicates a buy, the breakout level should respectively be broken by the buy-side candle.
(!) And this nuance is very important: you should always wait for the close price of this candle, and then you should enter the market at the open price of the next candle.
With the sell candle is doing the same thing, but the level of penetration shall break the candle to sell.
It is best to place the stop-loss either under the previous minimum of the 2nd wave (for a Buy position) or under the maximum of the 2nd wave (for a Sell position).
Take-profit, as desired, either be placed at the census of the 2nd wave, or just use a trailing stop, which can be much more profitable. It is better to set it to zero, and if the maximum of the second wave is broken through, and the price has moved further, trailing stop at a safe distance.
That's all there is to it. I would really like to try such an Expert Advisor, but for this I need to build it)))) I have my own hands in the wrong place))) A humanitarian, what can you take from us)))))) That's why I appeal to you gentlemen of the forum. Can you help in any way you can. And if you would like to see your advisor, please let me know, in order to quench your thirst! ))))))))))))))) And of course to make some money!!!!
Hello forum members, there is a working strategy on the euro yen 15m. we take from 1000 to 2500 pips on a five digits per week. However, it has a drawback. It is on 15 min, so I'm often late with entry points, and I can't overtake the signal in trading. I often have them at night or early in the morning. I overslept so I overslept. Two simple indicators RCAI and stochastic. I have 2 timeframes of 4 hours and 15 minutes. The last week was particularly interesting. In addition, the Expert Advisor can be used to fine-tune it to the ideal variant. For example it is worth to open a trade in parallel if a new signal drops or postpone it to the next day. Who is interested, I will be glad to help. Thank you.
Here's an idea. I've already put it up for discussion - no one has responded - it's summer - everyone is on vacation or in jail.
Here's an idea: introduce price movement in decibels and set zero or zero line on small noises or flat and at a sharp move, for instance by 10% to set an order, then depending on the strength of the average tick calculated from the history, add +51%, set 0 again, and it's like that again in steps. The problem is to catch a candle or daily trend with at least 30-50%, it's like that. Well, a reversal: depending on the sine of the angle, it has gone higher than one by 10-20%, which means a reversal. I do not even know how to describe the reversal. I saw a diagram on the Forum where the coordinate axes are referenced to zero or 1 bar and the trends show fans of flies or something else, it means that the price always reaches zero - that is why the person bragged that he caught the bird by the tail. That is my fantasy, and to describe is more difficult than to imagine, but wrote and seems to be something like that. The question is whether something can come out of it. I would also add: at the highest peaks where rebounds usually occur on the average - put a reverse order with a profit on the rebound percentage. I hope it is not too vague - you can also add delayers following the price with some decibels indent to knock them down during sharp price moves, like on the news, for example. Keep it as a secret - what kind of secret is possible here? What has become public domain?)