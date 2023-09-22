I will write an advisor free of charge - page 59
I dream of a robot that will open and close orders as they come in, e.g. one robot is set up to drain, and the other opens a deal on the contrary with an increased coefficient.
Good time, comrades.
Please help me to write an indicator - I couldn't do it myself, I gave up ). Or tell me where to download it from, if it's already available. The essence - the indicator must:
1. Find the first High and Low fractals from the beginning of the day.
2 Draw them, i.e. draw 2 lines - High and Low according to fractal levels.
3. Be able to set the line colours manually.
4. At the beginning of a new day, erase the previous lines, find the new ones and draw them.
The trading strategy is not new, and it is clear - the fractal breakthrough.
Thank you in advance .
Here you go, I sketched it out.
Ugh! -).
Vladimir, thank you for such a quick response. Elegant. The indicator works, fine. However, obviously, my requirements are not quite correct. I want to use this indicator in an Expert Advisor (iCustom function) that uses prices of obtained fractal lines to open trades. I have tried to attach the prices to the lines in your indicator, it did not work (I am just learning to program, I obviously do not have enough knowledge). If you do not mind, is it possible to bind them? A piece of code for the Expert Advisor, where I try to use the obtained level of Fr_Low.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for open order conditions |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen()
{
//sell conditions
double SL,TP;
if(Bid<Fr_Low && order_type!=OP_SELL)
{
if(takeprofit!=0) TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits); else TP = 0;
if (stoploss!=0) SL = NormalizeDouble(Ask + stoploss*Point,Digits); else SL = 0;
ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,Slip,SL,TP,"",magic,0,Red);
if(ticket==-1) return;
if(!OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) {Print("Error during selection."); return;}
else order_type=OrderType();
return;
}
Hi Vladimir can you write an indicator for MT5 , the essence : During the formation of a candle, the indicator keeps track of the spread by forming a vector of values into an array of open, high, low and klose , if at the moment of opening of a new candle spread:open[0] == close[1] || open[1] ==close[1] || low[1] <= 0 && difference of values Index Moving Average indicator by Vladimir Mikhailov , ima[0]-ima[1] gives a negative value then, draw down arrow, if a positive value then, up...
If it is not difficult to save vectors (open,hi,low,close,ima[0]-ima[1]) with the time in a file for each trading session separately, indicating the name of the currency pair and day, to redraw the current and previous trading sessions in case of restarting
Thanks in advance , Rafael...
You should have specified that you need an Expert Advisor right away. It is much easier to write it than the indicator.
It takes much longer to explain how to bind lines to the Expert Advisor than to write the Expert Advisor itself.
Look in the attachment. If something else needs to be added, please send it to me in person.
If you want to help, you can do it here.
P.S. You have in every topic expression: write in person =) . Is it such a difficult financial situation?
Finances are fine, but time is short.
And you write less in the free thread, then there will be enough time.
How can I leave you? Who will help you then?