I will write an advisor free of charge - page 58
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Generate an EA in the editor, add whatever you want to the skeleton and voila.
Hi all, may I ask you to write a simple EA that would make pending orders by copying them from just closed ones? I have to make it so, the order is closed by TP and the robot immediately puts a pending order with the same entry price and TP.
A search works on the website (top right-hand corner). Search by the word "Take Profit" or "TakeProfit".
For example, this EA:New Martin(... When Take Profit triggers, it opens a position (ONE) in the same direction... ).
A search works on the website (top right-hand corner). Search by the word "Take Profit" or "TakeProfit".
For example, this EA:New Martin(... When Take Profit triggers, it opens a position (ONE) in the same direction... ).
I searched but did not find the needed one. I need it to open exactly the same order, with the same entry and exit point, completely copying the trade.
Hmm. How's that? There is no logic or the description is incomplete. Roughly speaking - there was a pending Buy Limit order:
The price went down and the pending Buy Limit order was activated. Judging by your description, the new Buy Limit should be set at the previous close price - but this is nonsense since the pending order is set at some distance from the price.
Hmm. How's that? There is no logic or the description is incomplete. Roughly speaking - there was a pending Buy Limit order:
The price went down and the pending Buy Limit order was activated. Judging by your description, the new Buy Limit should be set at the close price of the previous one, but this is nonsense since the pending order is set at some distance from the price.
I'm just not making myself clear. I want it to be like that but the order should be opened automatically and not manually.
2017.02.27 18:16:38.638 '141190': pending order buy limit 0.10 EURUSD at 1.0591 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.0599
2017.02.27 18:16:39.128 '141190': order was opened : #29209108 buy limit 0.10 EURUSD at 1.0591 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.0599
I'm just not specifying, it should be like this, only the order was opened automatically instead of manually
2017.02.27 18:16:38.638 '141190': pending order buy limit 0.10 EURUSD at 1.0591 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.0599
2017.02.27 18:16:39.128 '141190': order was opened : #29209108 buy limit 0.10 EURUSD at 1.0591 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.0599
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an advisor. I invite you to discuss it either publicly or in private messages.
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an EA. I invite you to discuss it publicly or in private messages.
I would like to have a robot that will open and close orders as they come in, for example one robot for example sets up a martin for a loss and the other one opens a deal on the contrary with an increased coefficient.
I need to make an alert for the CCI ARROWS indicator.
I need it to signal immediately after the arrow appears.
MT5