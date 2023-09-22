I will write an advisor free of charge - page 54
This one below is more relevant.
Please help me to trade on the news. I am in need of an EA which has two main functions.
The first function: placing pending orders with a given TP and SL, at a given time at a given level of price.
The second function: to keep the pending orders parallel to the price. It means to move them together with the price (it is so bothersome to do it manually). At a given time, at the moment of news publication, we have to stop this action and wait until the price touches one of the orders. The second order is immediately deleted after that.
Once again:
2 minutes before the news release, put two opposite stop orders at a distance of 10 points from the price, immediately activate the function of moving parallel to the price, 2 minutes move together with the price, one order runs away from the price, the second one catches up with the price. At the news release, you should disable the function of pending order movement and then wait for the breakdown of one of the orders. The second order is deleted immediately after the breakdown of the first one.
Variable variables that are changed in properties of an EA (approximately as I imagine, I do not know what the realization is in reality)
TP - 600 (by default)
Trall - 300 (default)
SL - 100 (default)
Pips - 100 (distance from price by default)
Slippage - 100 (slippage in pips by default)
Lot - 0.1
Risk - 10 //percent (well, it is not necessary, I will ask it later if necessary)
TimeNews1On - true (use cells below to enter time, false - EA does not trade)
TimeNewsHour - hour (news release time 1)
TimeNewsMin - minutes (news release time 1)
TimeNews2On - false (by default)
TimeNewsHour - hours (news release time 2)
TimeNewsMin - minutes (news release time 2)
TimeNews3On - false
TimeNewsHour - hours (news release time 3)
TimeNewsMin - minutes (news release time 3)
TimeNews4On - false
TimeNewsHour - hours (news release time 4)
TimeNewsMin - minutes (news release time 4)
TimeNews5On - false
TimeNewsHour - hours (news release time 5)
TimeNewsMin - minutes (news release time 5)
Insta, five digits.
I am doing all this manually, it is too much trouble, and now I have no time to work out the news, I want to put an EA for the pairs with news on that day in the morning or at night, to work out all of them.
If you know such an expert, please share.
Thank you in advance!
Are you sure you want to do that? I'm just saying that after seeing a slippage of 1500 pips on the news (150 pips on 4 zn) I'm not so keen on the news
People simply believe that pending orders do not slip and that is why they come up with such systems.)
Are you sure you want to do this? i just started to get less into the news after i saw a slippage of 1500 pips on the news (150 pips on 4zz)
First of all, I think you should use your broker to monitor spread widening at the news. The example of the logger, which showed that with eurusd the average spread of 9-12 points widening at the news occurs up to 65 points, so when the stop in 100 points (10 points at the 4-digit number) any slightest movement in the wrong direction will pull down the order
Of course it is strong news and there is almost no point in trading on weak news, slippage is practically always with a strong widening of the spread, it is not there with a weak widening or with its absence
expansion on the news occurs up to 65 ppts
Good day! Please help, I need a very simple inside bar EA. The EA should open an order at the opening of the next bar after the inside bar is formed. If it is a bull bar, then it should open a buy order. If it is a bearish bar, then it should open a sell order.
The variables
-lot 0.01
-An Expert Advisor number (slow)
-TP (1.number of points, 2.number of points equal to the size of the inside bar body, 3.equal to zero - not specified)
-number of pips (if TP-1)
-SL (1.number of points, 2.equal to zero - not specified)
number of pips to define the internal bar as a signal bar in order to weed out very small bars.
- number of pips(if SL-1)
-possibility to write comments for the order
- slippage