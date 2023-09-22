I will write an advisor free of charge - page 80

That's it, it's sorted. The last thing that fails is the display of the text Earnings Today. It can't be seen in both Russian and English.
Vitali_Leto:
That's it, it's sorted. The last thing that does not work is displaying the text Earnings Today. Not visible both in Russian and in English.

Check all over the code:

Menu[5]+DoubleToString(GetProfitForDay(0),2)

To haveMenu[5] everywhere

 
Maksim Sovenko:

Check all over the code:

To haveMenu[5] everywhere

Everywhere is
 
Vitali_Leto:
It's all over the place

Show the code, but place it correctly


 
What's the right way? Sorry, dummy.
 
Vitali_Leto:
What's the right way? Sorry, dummy.

click the button in the picture first, then paste the code

  
ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuENG,0,0,5);

put 6 at the end throughout the code

 
Maksim Sovenko:

put 6 at the end throughout the code

Put it in, no change
  
long X=30,Y=80;
bool ChEvM=0,ChFg=0;
string MenuRUS[6]={"Текущие данные","Баланс: ","Эквити: ","Просадка: ","Общий заработок: ","Заработок сегодня: "};
string MenuENG[6]={"Current data","Balance: ","Equity: ","Drawdown: ","Earned: ","EARNEDTODAY: "};
string Menu[6];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuENG,0,0,6);
   ChEvM=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE);
   ChFg=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,1);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,0);
   if(ObjectFind(0,"HEAD")==-1)
     {
      ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuENG,0,0,6);
      EditCreate(0,"HEAD",0,X,Y,202,20,0,Menu[0],"Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor,false,true);
      EditCreate(0,"BALANCE",0,X,Y+21,202,20,0,Menu[1]+DoubleToString(AccountBalance(),2),"Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor);
      EditCreate(0,"EQUITY",0,X,Y+42,202,20,0,Menu[2]+DoubleToString(AccountEquity(),2),"Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor);
      EditCreate(0,"DRAWDOWN",0,X,Y+63,202,20,0,Menu[3]+DoubleToString((AccountEquity()-AccountBalance())*100/AccountBalance(),2)+"%","Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor);
      EditCreate(0,"EARNED",0,X,Y+84,202,20,0,Menu[4]+DoubleToString(GetProfit(),2),"Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor);
      EditCreate(0,"EARNEDTODAY",0,X,Y+105,202,20,0,Menu[5]+DoubleToString(GetProfitForDay(0),2),"Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor);
      EditCreate(0,"RUS",0,X+141,Y+105,30,20,0,"RUS","Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,pnlcolor,pnlcolor);
      EditCreate(0,"ENG",0,X+172,Y+105,30,20,0,"ENG","Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,true,txtcolor,clrGreen,pnlcolor);
      
     }
   else
     {
      if(ObjectGet("RUS",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR)==clrGreen)
        {
         ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuRUS,0,0,6);
        }
      else
        {
         ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuENG,0,0,6);
        }
     }
   EventSetTimer(1);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinit function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(reason!=3)
     {
      ObjectDelete(0,"HEAD");
      ObjectDelete(0,"BALANCE");
      ObjectDelete(0,"EQUITY");
      ObjectDelete(0,"DRAWDOWN");
      ObjectDelete(0,"EARNED");
      ObjectDelete(0,"EARNEDTODAY");
      ObjectDelete(0,"RUS");
      ObjectDelete(0,"ENG");
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,ChEvM);
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_FOREGROUND,ChFg);
      EventKillTimer();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function create object text                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EditCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,
                const string           name="Edit",
                const int              sub_window=0,
                const long             x=0,
                const long             y=0,
                const int              width=50,
                const int              height=18,
                const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,
                const string           text="Text",
                const string           font="Arial",
                const int              font_size=10,
                const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align=ALIGN_CENTER,
                const bool             read_only=false,
                const color            clr=clrWhite,
                const color            back_clr=clrWhite,
                const color            border_clr=clrBlue,
                const bool             back=false,
                const bool             selection=false,
                const bool             hidden=true,
                const long             z_order=0)
  {

   ResetLastError();

   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            "Code ERROR: ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }

   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   if(AccountProfit()>0)ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGreen);
   if(AccountProfit()<0)ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrRed);
   if(AccountProfit()==0)ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,pnlcolor);
   ObjectSetString(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[1]+DoubleToString(AccountBalance(),2));
   ObjectSetString(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[2]+DoubleToString(AccountEquity(),2));
   ObjectSetString(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[3]+DoubleToString((AccountEquity()-AccountBalance())*100/AccountBalance(),2)+"%");
   ObjectSetString(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[4]+DoubleToString(GetProfit(),2));
   ObjectSetString(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[5]+DoubleToString(GetProfitForDay(0),2));
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && sparam=="1")
     {
      X=ObjectGetInteger(0,"HEAD",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      Y=ObjectGetInteger(0,"HEAD",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+21);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+42);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+63);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+84);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+105);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"RUS",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X+141);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"RUS",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+105);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"ENG",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X+172);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"ENG",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+105);
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="HEAD")
     {
      X=ObjectGetInteger(0,"HEAD",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      Y=ObjectGetInteger(0,"HEAD",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+21);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+42);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+63);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+84);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+105);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"RUS",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X+141);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"RUS",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+105);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"ENG",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X+172);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"ENG",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y+105);
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="RUS")
     {
      ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuRUS,0,0,6);
      ObjectSetString(0,"HEAD",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[0]);
      ObjectSetString(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[1]+DoubleToString(AccountBalance(),2));
      ObjectSetString(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[2]+DoubleToString(AccountEquity(),2));
      ObjectSetString(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[3]+DoubleToString((AccountEquity()-AccountBalance())*100/AccountBalance(),2)+"%");
      ObjectSetString(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[4]+DoubleToString(GetProfit(),2));
      ObjectSetString(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[5]+DoubleToString(GetProfitForDay(0),2));
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"ENG",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,pnlcolor);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"RUS",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGreen);
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="ENG")
     {
      ArrayCopy(Menu,MenuENG,0,0,6);
      ObjectSetString(0,"HEAD",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[0]);
      ObjectSetString(0,"BALANCE",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[1]+DoubleToString(AccountBalance(),2));
      ObjectSetString(0,"EQUITY",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[2]+DoubleToString(AccountEquity(),2));
      ObjectSetString(0,"DRAWDOWN",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[3]+DoubleToString((AccountEquity()-AccountBalance())*100/AccountBalance(),2)+"%");
      ObjectSetString(0,"EARNED",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[4]+DoubleToString(GetProfit(),2));
      ObjectSetString(0,"EARNEDTODAY",OBJPROP_TEXT,Menu[5]+DoubleToString(GetProfitForDay(0),2));
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"ENG",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGreen);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"RUS",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,pnlcolor);
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetProfit() {
   double sum = 0;
   for (int i = 0; i < OrdersHistoryTotal(); i++) {
      if (!(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY))) break;
      if(OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_SELL)
      sum += OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission();
   }
         
   return (sum);
}

double GetProfitForDay(int nd) {
   double profit = 0;
   for (int i = 0; i < OrdersHistoryTotal(); i++) {
      if (!(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY))) break;
      if (OrderSymbol() == OrderSymbol())
         if (OrderCloseTime() >= iTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, nd) && OrderCloseTime() < iTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, nd) + 86400) profit += OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission();
   }
   return (profit);
}
