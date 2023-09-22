I will write an advisor free of charge - page 80
That's it, it's sorted. The last thing that does not work is displaying the text Earnings Today. Not visible both in Russian and in English.
Check all over the code:
To haveMenu[5] everywhere
It's all over the place
Show the code, but place it correctly
What's the right way? Sorry, dummy.
click the button in the picture first, then paste the code
put 6 at the end throughout the code
