barabashkakvn:

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/1053

Please, here's a copy from the cache. Big brother is always watching us.

Thank you.

But it's still wrong to delete irretrievably, imho.

 
Renat:

We'll sort it out and punish it. Someone's head is definitely off.

So it's OK and it's OK to republish?
 
TheXpert:

I didn't delete it - I just helped find it :((
 
barabashkakvn:
So I was referring to you in general, not you.
 
Yes, publish
 
Will it be possible to run closed blogs?
 

Icon missing - notification of blog activity,(blogs)

 
Clearly the 'Programming' category is missing. Or would the introduction of such a category threaten the flow of users from the forum to blogs?
 
barabashkakvn:
More "Algorithms", etc.

Although... There is a goal/task, there are methods to achieve it. More like "Algorithms" as a subsection of "Programming".

 
artmedia70:
I meant something like this:1
