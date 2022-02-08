Why do signal and advisor sellers sell their products and not use them themselves? - page 12
♪ what do you need, bro ♪
Consider the advisor as a kind of probability of making a profit. No advisor can guarantee its profitability. Given that the profit of advisors is not guaranteed, it becomes understandable that some sellers are willing to exchange their possible large profits for the unconditional, but not so large profits from selling them.
Vasiliy!
When you make your statements, please specify that you are talking about the FOREX market, in the stock market there are strategies which WARRANT profit
E.g. Futures vs. SPOT,
You know in advance what profit is guaranteed BEFORE you enter the market.
For example in my EA, I set my target profit percentage in annual terms
In my EA, I set the percentage of profit I want per annum
Yes, I agree, the link to the specific sandbox is mandatory.
But with a guaranteed profit on futures contracts, I'd argue with that. It's the same lottery there as in currency pairs. Perhaps a little less "lottery". Plus, the timing - the expiration of the contract has not been canceled. And this is often a blunt sickle on the balls
. The second trick, on which you can make relatively stable profits - the historically growing stock market. "Buy on a pullback and you'll be happy" - the formula for success, in general, is correct, but... I can't always guess the depth of the pullback. And they can be such that 1% of the deposit can easily drain the account. Moreover, the SL will not help - a 1-kilometer gap in CFDs is a usual thing, the loss may be fixed 10 times below the SL.
As for guaranteed profits on futures contracts, I'll argue with that.
No need to argue - you will lose 100%, I say using my 12 years of experience in trading stocks, options and futures.
Here is the FORTS market (futures), a two-year trading history.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/372280/page28#comment_27072133
How do you make money? (sincerely) Good luck and fat Profits!
But my opinion - by definition there are no guarantees in any sector of the financial markets. As for me, it is not even a theorem, which someone has proved, but an axiom.
The only difference may be the degree of risk. But it (the risk of considerable loss) is everywhere in the industry.
That's your reasoning, because you, like almost everyone else, are influenced by FOREX.
You began your topic with the title "...".
Well, I myself write, myself use and myself earn, but I have never sold anything and will not do so.
Thank you for your wishes, in response I also wish you this.
As a rule, you do not get a profit, but very many people lose because they do not have a flexible approach to the market and serious knowledge in this field.
You have to read, and especially to think, then the understanding of trading in financial markets will come.
Nope, that's not my topic. I just picked it up since 2014, reanimated it, so to speak ;)
And I am not particularly influenced by Forex. I immediately appreciated all the "virtues" of this market. I started as an investor in 1991-1992 by buying a fat block of real shares. The company, however, turned out to be rotten, went bankrupt (or was just cheated), I lost about 5K. At the time it was a lot of money.
Earnings in this sector I have long been comparing with the world championships - in the prizes get as many as 3 people. The rest get snot all over their faces. It's about the same here.
Thanks for the wish, but after about 20 years of trading I've gained some understanding of these markets. At least enough for me to avoid options.
The reason of using currency pairs is that the public prefers them, and I, as a seller, have to follow their preferences. Otherwise I would trade more predictable CFD stocks.
Good luck!
There is a category of people who like to register everywhere. For example, there are many forum members who have lots of friends.
Also, these amateurs just because of their interest put indicators and EAs on the market. Just to have some.
To get rid of this ballast on the market, we should introduce a one-time fee for placing each product on the market.
And for those who have already placed products on the market, introduce a grace period such as three months.
During this period, the retailers must either remove the products from the market or pay for their placement.
The number of empty products on the market will decrease and the average quality of the remaining products will increase.
... ... In order to get rid of this ballast on the market, a one-off fee should be introduced for placing each product on the market. And for those who have already placed products on the market, introduce a grace period of e.g. three months, during which the retailers should either remove the products from the market or pay for their placement.
The number of empty products on the market will decrease and the average quality of the remaining products will increase.
There will be more visibility and purchase, and the income of buyers and resource owners will increase.
This isn't the first time you've suggested this, it seems. In the thread on topic you mentioned (which I opened not so long ago, and which was demolished), I told you the same thing I'm telling you now: it won't do anything, it's a dead end.
You need something else.
What? I don't know. At the very least: I don't know yet. The right solution on the ceiling has not yet emerged. And the inner voice is silent"
And another thing - not only the subject can be demolished, but any of us. Think before you write.