Help needed for coding basic errors but cant work it out :(

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Hey guys been starting at the screen for days trying to do this and recently new to coding so i dont really know what i am doing too well so would love some help on what to do here.

I managed to get all the errors away and now i have warnings but i do not know how to get rid of them :(

Could  anyway assist here is the lines of code and the error list.


I hope you can help, Thanks a lot :)

code



 
Lorne McConnachie:

Hey guys been starting at the screen for days trying to do this and recently new to coding so i dont really know what i am doing too well so would love some help on what to do here.

I managed to get all the errors away and now i have warnings but i do not know how to get rid of them :(

Could  anyway assist here is the lines of code and the error list.


I hope you can help, Thanks a lot :)



SMA1 && Ask

SMA1 && Bid


&& and & mean quite different things, hence the compiler getting confused.

 
honest_knave:


&& and & mean quite different things, hence the compiler getting confused.


oooo i see! will change and see if that works! what are the differences? I am keen to learn but struggling :) 
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