Help needed for coding basic errors but cant work it out :(
Lorne McConnachie:
Hey guys been starting at the screen for days trying to do this and recently new to coding so i dont really know what i am doing too well so would love some help on what to do here.
I managed to get all the errors away and now i have warnings but i do not know how to get rid of them :(
Could anyway assist here is the lines of code and the error list.
I hope you can help, Thanks a lot :)
SMA1 && Ask SMA1 && Bid
&& and & mean quite different things, hence the compiler getting confused.
honest_knave:
&& and & mean quite different things, hence the compiler getting confused.
oooo i see! will change and see if that works! what are the differences? I am keen to learn but struggling :)
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Hey guys been starting at the screen for days trying to do this and recently new to coding so i dont really know what i am doing too well so would love some help on what to do here.
I managed to get all the errors away and now i have warnings but i do not know how to get rid of them :(
Could anyway assist here is the lines of code and the error list.
I hope you can help, Thanks a lot :)