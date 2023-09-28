Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 331
If minLot=0.01 and miStep=0.01, why round up to the fifth digit?
What is the calculation?
This is a crypto market, and you have to round it up to 8 digits)
If minLot=0.01 and miStep=0.01, why round up to the fifth digit?
What is the calculation?
minStep = 1/10000000
if i buy 0.05, after withdrawal of commission remains 0.04999
and if it is the first lot bought, I can only sell 0.04999
and after rounding to the third digit we get the value 0.05
respectively, the server gives an error that such amount of coins on the balance is not available
I rounded to the 5th digit
not knowing that the send function has rounding to the third digit.
It's kind of sad
if you can feel the despair
then it's about to go back to the middle
it means a return to the middle soon
Nah ) if you already made it to 6 then the final target is at least 5. In fact, I think this one's going to be special.
(Is it down to 0.01 per coin? )
all times are special )
in short, "the prank is a success" )
I have the main one in bitcoin, and what to replace it with, well, it's hard to think of anything at all. Either light, or monero, or something I don't know about.
Ripple hangs up and it takes up 5% of my capital, horror.
I have much more riple, after the bitcoin surge I started to transfer it to ether and to riple, in short I bought riple well in December and on the joy that the prices are so low - on Friday I have gained a lot of it.
I have decided not to visit my wallets for a week, so as not to spoil my mood.)
Although, I believe in ripl, now many big banks are testing it and only since the end of February will begin to release serious news about it, I hope this year it will reach $ 9-11
the next decline, if any, will be in the region of 2.5-3
Unless, of course, it turns around right now and goes down to 5
on the upside potential of the pair (1/BTCUSD) )
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
_BTCUSD, D1, 2018.02.06
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
At the three forex dealers, the bitcoin specs look like this
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/14006/page327#comment_6470438
Can you give me a link where crypto is up to 8 digits?
Can I get it in a private message.
On all the exchanges.