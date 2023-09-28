Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 332

Serge:

At the three forex dealers, the bitcoin specs look like this

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/14006/page327#comment_6470438

Can you give me a link where crypto is up to 8 digits?

Can I get it in a private message.

I just made a screenshot of ruble from cryptocurrency exchange, and it's also 8 digits.

No spreads, but there is a fixed transaction fee of 0.2%


 
trading is done on the exchange, not through a broker.

and by the way, the function I attached is to send an order to an exchange, not a broker

but it all works through MT

 
Is everything working? Does it work well? Is it getting prices from both betting slots?

 
What?

 
What exactly is "what"? Is it able to process the information promptly

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What exactly is "what"? Is it able to process the information quickly

I only take bid\ask from ticker.

the beaker itself is not interesting

it's more for manual trading

 
Goldman Sachs is hooked on crypto

https://ria.ru/economy/20180207/1514174338.html

В Goldman Sachs предрекли крах большинству криптовалют
В Goldman Sachs предрекли крах большинству криптовалют
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 7 фев — РИА Новости. Большая часть криптовалют не сможет выжить в существующей форме, и инвесторам стоит быть готовыми к тому, что их стоимость упадет до нуля. Такое мнение высказал глава отдела анализа капиталовложений в одном из крупнейших американских банков Goldman Sachs Стив Стронгин. По его оценке, высока вероятность того, что...
 
once the widget is inserted, you can delete the link, you don't have to colour code it
 
yes, I'm aware of that.

Is it much of a hassle?

 
No, I just thought maybe you didn't know.

