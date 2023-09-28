Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 334
Honestly, I don't know who invests there, especially with that kind of money. Do you expect the authorities, who had three official exchange rates of the Bolivar (at the same time) that differed by orders of magnitude, looting shops for starvation to have something to eat, to take measures to properly provide crypto-token?
They couldn't even make a decent website. You press the presale button and it is not in English and there is no way to enable it!
This is even worse than Telegram's ICO
launched
ZS: I saw it launched yesterday and they are only going to launch it today... how fast things change in this world )
Maybe the news is out of date or the information in the news article was not quite correct. I understood from the article that Petro Oil was launched a long time ago, and now there are plans to launch Golden Petro as well.
a beginner understands that the price is not high?
i don't believe it )
a "novice" in the guise of a novice ) so there is a better chance of selling, apparently )
What do they even say? Wait or sell?
Who's supposed to say?
Soross recently said it was all a bubble and not worth the risk.
What is cryptocurrency and what is its original purpose.
To understand this, let's go back toAugust 15, 1971 - when US President Nixon announces the temporary suspension of the dollar's convertibility into gold.
But the new money had to be backed with something, otherwise it would cause inflation.
This is where the security race began.
After gold, the role of collateral for the new money injected into the global economy was taken over by oil.
After the Nixon shock and the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, the price of oil rose from 3 USD in 1970 to 40 USD in 1980.
But then oil too could no longer cope with the growing appetite of the US to inject money into the world economy.
The credit boom began. It was an ingenious invention to ensure that new money was injected into the economy by debt.
How cool is that? I owe you a million and you owe me a million. But if we set off that debt to each other, then the 2 million will simply disappear, and we will be 2 million poorer altogether. So let's not forgive, but wait endlessly for repayment :))
At this point the US national debt has already exceeded $20 trillion. You can see the current state of the national debt here.
Who does the US owe money to? Mostly they owe it to themselves.
It cannot go on indefinitely and financial tension in the world is growing.
The national debt is essentially a mechanism of postponing inflation due to the unsecured injection of money into the economy.
(And this applies not only to the US, but to all highly developed countries. It's a very good mechanism, and it's not clear why Russia hasn't used it until now).
But with a debt greater than the size of GDP, you have to do something about it....
And then - Eureka!!!
Cryptocurrency! Modern information technology has to be launched. And at the same time, we will raise the demand for computer technology and earn money on it as well.
Let's start with Bitcoin as a test case...
For information: today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is ~$0.7 trillion, and by some estimates in 4-5 years it should reach $ 20 trillion
A soap bubble? A pyramid scheme? A scam for the whole world? Well, of course it is.
Only this bubble has a long way to grow. And the handsome one will be the one who gets out of cryptocurrencies before this bubble bursts...
And the rest is up to you. :))
Bitcoin's current price is beautiful to look at, but not attractive
The total capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies is less than $500 billion. On a global scale, this is negligible. By comparison, the total amount of money supply and dollar derivatives in the US is about a quadrillion.