Who knows - is there a swap on bitcoin?
Are there instruments without swaps? Islamic accounts don't count.
if both instrument pairs have no interest rate (BTCETH for example) then swap has no place in theory.
oooh, was looking at your sha-512 (I already went to the link in the source)
maybe you have sha-256 in your stash for mql (the regular one is not interesting)?
share
I have zeros for some reason.
Of course I didn't mean the swap accrual from Friday to Saturday, but its level for long/short
Given the age of the thread, I would like to know - has anyone earned on this bitcoin growth?
I earned on average about 600%, more in absolute terms than a lifetime income of average Russian, I've been buying bitcoins since the beginning of last year (17) without margin, many grumbled "the market is overheated" and all emotional stuff about "security" etc. when it went over a grand, now 2/3 sold, sold at 15 on average, probably soon need to build up position again, I'm sure there will be another decent growth in spring, especially on the eve of another fork in May. I should note, that I consider crypto as super-risky investment and I`m keeping less than 6% (currently 2%) of my total capital, I pity idiots who mortgage and take loans in order to invest "for everything" in crypto (or Forex).
The long-term prospects of crypto seem positive to me.
there is also a link to the web
I got them all from here http://www.zedwood.com/article/cpp-sha256-function
Yeah, found this.