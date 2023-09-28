Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 329

New comment
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

It doesn't matter whether they compensate or not. It's the fact that matters. And who can guarantee that this will not happen again on other sites.

So, as usual, there are two ends to the stick.

This has been happening systematically for several years. Security systems of different countries, the Pentagon, cryptocurrency exchanges, and email accounts are being breached.

This is nothing new.

 
o_o:

I'm almost desperate to find out why asking for 0.04998 lot is sending 0.05 lot to the exchange

I should have warned you.

enBtcRequestResult CBTCe::TradeTrade(string pair, string type, string rate, double amount, btTrade& ret)
{
    string request="method=Trade&pair="+pair+"&type="+type+"&rate="+rate+"&amount="+DoubleToString(amount,3);
    CJAVal ja;
    enBtcRequestResult brr=TradeRequest(request, ja);
    if (brr==rrNonceReseted) return TradeTrade(pair, type, rate, amount, ret);
    if (brr!=rrOK) return brr;
    
    if (!ja.HasKey("return")) return rrExpectRerurn;
    if (!ret.FromJson(ja["return"])) return rrErrorStruct;
   
    return rrSuccess;
}


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I'm almost desperate to find out why asking for 0.04998 lot is sending 0.05 lot to the exchange

I should be warned.

You should look at "Minimal volume" and "Volume step" in instrument's properties.

If lot is calculated, you must make RoundDouble before making a trade.

 
It's 8700 now.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
It's 8700 now.
where are those prices? )
 
Комбинатор:
Where are these prices? )

On yubit 8,700. On forex, it's 7,600.

The question is: how can I make money on this?

[Deleted]  



 
toxic:
there have already been stoppages (I mean big ones, with spikes), on gdax or something, there will be more, on more than one exchange.
 
my quite innocuous posts are getting swept under the carpet for me(((( that the corrupt and various criminals from 3rd world countries who were in vogue for crypto may now get nervous and start saving themselves by crashing the market, right on my orders))))
 
Комбинатор:
I think 5 is a logical place to centre a cloud of orders around 3.

we should not miss the moment, IMHO I think 5 is a logical place for a cloud of orders, with the tail somewhere around 3

1...322323324325326327328329330331332333334335336...342
New comment