Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 324
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now is a good time to take a closer look at it in terms of shopping.
No, no, we have to wait for a bigger shouting match
No, no, we have to wait for a bigger shouting match.
So even on this forum they are already talking about it, how much stronger? Or wait for the grandmothers to talk about it?
Judging by the location of the resistances and the speculative rather than panicked nature of the market, the big desire to buy will be around these points.
I don't know what exchange chart, I took what I had in the terminal.
upd: rebound rather to the crossing of the upper yellow and blue line, i.e. a bit later than indicated
Judging by the location of the resistances and the speculative rather than panicked nature of the market, the big desire to buy will be around these points.
I don't know what exchange chart, I took what I had in the terminal.
upd: rebound rather to the crossing of the upper limit of yellow and blue line, i.e. a little later than indicated
No, no bounces, everything is traded at current levels, the crowd has bought
The trading volumes on all the exchanges are going down, which means they will shake out those who bought in.
There is no rebound, everything is traded at the current levels, the crowd has bought.SZS: the fall will be up to 5-6 K, with a rebound and a further smooth dump
the crowd has bought in,trading volumes on all exchanges are falling
with wex. really?
with wex. really?
I don't know, why not? As I recall he had some great threshing bots.
Those who are in the know will understand)
Given the age of the thread, I would like to know - has anyone made any money from this bitcoin rise?
Given the age of the thread, I would like to know if anyone has made any money on this bitcoin rise?
It's an interesting question really. Most likely, those who had it were long gone when it first went up.
I earned from altcoin trading, and my main income is arbitrage between exchanges, buying there and selling there, which doesn't happen often, but when it does, the income is pretty decent.