Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 337
Is there a demo account for MT4 with cryptocurrencies? I can see the BTC/USD symbol, but it's not traded on the depo account, or rather it's not tested - there's no quotation history. But I have an old MT4 for XP.
I also have a question: Has anyone dealing with ICOs? I have read one blog, everything seems complicated at first sight. The gist of it, as I understand it, is that you set, depending on the amount of investment, the number of cryptocurrencies that are associated with your project and specify the price of 1 block (token). These tokens are then offered to investors. Once distributed, the tokens turn into some sort of cryptocurrency. It's an interesting topic. But there is a lot of confusion. The business is conducted in real life - there are founding documents, distribution of shares. And how can an investor prove that he paid for a share participation instead of a bundle of bagels? The projects have no information about whether a legal entity has been created or just a group of enthusiasts, and after they receive the money all their movements will melt like the first snow.
If I am confused, please explain.
There used to be a real crypto exchange btc-e, which even had mt4 for crypto trading. And there were demo accounts for mt4 too. Then the exchange was closed by the FBI, it opened under another name, I don't know what they have now with mt4.
Every janitor can already set up his own pyramid scheme, oh pardon me, a cryptocurrency.
There's already more than a thousand and a half. Oooh, and this is just the beginning.
Only speculators can rejoice at such a number of instruments, smartly advocating that we are going the right way, comrades.
But it is clear to the naked eye that this is a fraud, and there have always been enough fools.
Why is it a scam? It is necessary to meet with the ICO initiators in real life and make an agreement specifying the subject of the deal and the obligations of the investor to pay for the token issue in exchange for the obligations of the legal entity and its founders. Of course you can't invest without taking a flight, I don't even know if there are such, though on the other hand cryptomaniacs when they exchange dollars for crypto - this is exactly an investment, though cryptocurrency should also be studied. Not all cryptocurrencies can be traded as I understand it, you have to go to specialized resources for that, there are probably conditions there that most cryptocurrencies do not meet. That is, only large, properly formatted and recognised, including by institutional participants (investors - banks) projects. Erm... but that's not certain! ))) (Hype).
Is it this one?
Did you study the Ether project? That's interesting. I got to know them and understood that there is nothing to comment, because I have to understand the projects first, but everything there usually has a lot to do with programming, but I'm not very good at it... But those who managed to combine finance and programming in themselves, or who have a team, feel themselves there strongly, but all the same, the main agreements occur in real life. And the announced issue of tokens, it's like a prospectus on issue of securities, it does not contradict the law or is similar to it, that is, the scheme of transaction resembles the issue of securities but with special features: programmer-hitek.
And in general I agree with you, the risks of overproduction of cryptocurrencies and in general their exchangeability to real currency - contains a lot of questions. And the worst part is that this stuff is 100% dependent on the availability of the internet. No internet - and you're nobody in the cryptocurrency world. This is where the dependence on the state remains 100%.
An ICO is essentially a name trade.
A few reputable people get together, set up a website - "here's a great idea, give us money, we'll share the profits". They get the money, they complete the project, everyone is happy. If they don't complete the project, everyone is unhappy and their names are blacklisted. Respectable people do not want to get blacklisted, their reputation is at stake.
If an ICO is made by a few unknown, or even more so disrespected people, then it is a scam in 99% of cases.
Is this what it is?
What do you expect? U.S. law was broken. Most likely, there was simply no law to regulate such new activities, and therefore such activities were deemed illegal. It would have been like that in our country.)
That's for sure, you have to be heard there from the beginning and everything is decided beforehand as I said before in negotiations. I remember begging at banks for my projects nobody even sent me a reply letter. But in principle, sites allow you to freely register projects and it is browsable in all countries resources. I have already mentioned that I need a strong team with financiers and programmers or to be a genius to draw up an ICO project. True, there is probably an opportunity at an early stage just to share the idea and announce a set of adepts in the team)))). I read a bit about ICO projects and this blog on air, it's all about programming again. So I only understood this topic by 5%.
No, it's trading an idea, or rather the opportunity to implement it. like a kickstarter, only (more) decentralized. the idea is more important than names, by leaps and bounds.
The situation in the market today is not happy at all. Bitcoin has gone down, followed by all the alts.
Apparently there will not be an upturn until the autumn.