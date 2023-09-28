Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 330
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Look at "Minimal volume" and "Volume step" in instrument properties.
If the lot is calculated, then RoundDouble is usually done before the trade - this can be seen everywhere in the code.
it's not the minimum volume, it's rounding. The above code (order sending) is from the code of the inline
of course I normalized it before justifying, like the white man in the fifth sign, but the whiter person normalized it to the third sign in the inluder.
i managed to look in the inluder on the third day of searching )
What I love about Fiat - it's always there :)
What I don't like about it is that it's not profitable :(
Right now all the fiat is in crypto but making a loss. The market is [censored] [censored] [censored] [censored]
the Dow is down 4.6% I wonder where everyone went from the Dow? )
wouldn't they be holding crypto? )
the Dow is down 4.6% I wonder where everyone went from the Dow? )
(Isn't that crypto to hold? )
Of course)
After the Davos meeting, it was immediately clear. There, if you watched, those nerds like Soros did not have time to jump on the train, and they were crushed by greed. Since they have an influence on the markets in their direction, now they have already turned it around, they will buy and will fly up.
We need to wait a little longer. I'm dumping now on the upswing and buying on the breaks, I've added some coins.
Of course)
After the meeting in Davos, it immediately became clear. There, if you were watching, those nubs like Soros did not have time to jump on the train, and they were crushed by greed. Since they have influence on the markets in their direction, now it has been turned around, they will buy and will fly up.
We need to wait a little longer. I'm now dumping on the upswings and buying on the breaks, I've gained a little bit of coin.
I have +10-15% of fiat from this dump and therefore potential crypto
2 and today are the most profitable days
I have +10-15% of fiat from this dump and therefore potential crypto.
I have the main one in bitcoin, and what to replace it with, well, it's hard to think of anything at all. Or light, or monero, or something I don't know about.
Ripple is hanging, and it's taking up 5% of my capital, the horror.
I have the main one in bitcoin, and what to replace it with, well, it's hard to think of anything at all. Or light, or monero, or something I don't know about.
Ripple is hanging, and it's taking up 5% of my capital, horrible.
i got a loss on BCH (~10%), closed it and now i'm catching ether bounces
i can catch anything, even a bitcoin, but alcoins seem to rise faster after a drop
ZS: now i think, that it is late to be fixed, i expect soon correction on $8-9K for bit
ZZZY: although not yet down to 5
I made a loss on BCH (~10%), closed it and am now catching bounces in ether
i can catch anything, even the same bitcoin, but alcoins seem to grow faster after a fall
ZS: now i think, that it is late to be fixed, i expect soon correction at $8-9K for bit
ZZZY: although not yet down to 5
BCH for perspective, I still look, if I had it, I would never sell it)
It's kind of sad.
it is not the minimum lot, it is the rounding, the given code (order sending) from the inluder
of course I normalized it before the justification, like the white person did by the fifth digit, but the whiter person normalized it by the third digit in the inline
I decided to look in the inluder on the third day of searching )
If minLot=0.01 and miStep=0.01, tell me why round to the fifth digit?
What is the calculation?