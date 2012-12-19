Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 21

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Mischek:
A lot of us, a lot of
all clear
 
sanyooooook:
it's all clear.

What's your blue background? From left to right in descending order?

 
Mischek:
what's your blue background? descending left to right?

This is a calculated rating based on the average price per job, the average completion time and the volume of work. just sorted by this parameter.

wahoo's is off the charts.)

 

it would probably make more sense to abc the number of orders

then the deviations from the average for your other parameters will be clearer

 
This is just my opinion, please don't get upset, I can't count.
 
Mischek:

it would probably make more sense to abc the number of orders

then the deviations from the average for your other parameters will be clearer

teach me how?
 
sanyooooook:


Wow, I didn't realise I was that cool :). What did you divide / multiply that with?
 
sanyooooook:
teach me how to do that?
That's exactly what you did.
 
sanyooooook:
I do not know how to count, it's just my opinion, please do not get upset.

Now, it is necessary to filter out those who communicate entirely outside the service and only at the end of the job, make out the transfer of money here. I don't have any data on them.
 
Wahoo:
Wow, I didn't think I was that cool :). Did you divide / multiply what with what?

I don't remember anymore ))

calculate average price -> divide average price of performer by average price in total = result1

calculate average term -> divide average term by average term of each actor = Result2

calculate total number of jobs

divide total number of jobs by total number of jobs (KP - participation rate) = Result3

and multiply all to hell )) (result1*result2*result3)*100

1...141516171819202122232425262728...30
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