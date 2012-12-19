Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 21
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A lot of us, a lot of
it's all clear.
What's your blue background? From left to right in descending order?
what's your blue background? descending left to right?
This is a calculated rating based on the average price per job, the average completion time and the volume of work. just sorted by this parameter.
wahoo's is off the charts.)
it would probably make more sense to abc the number of orders
then the deviations from the average for your other parameters will be clearer
it would probably make more sense to abc the number of orders
then the deviations from the average for your other parameters will be clearer
teach me how to do that?
I do not know how to count, it's just my opinion, please do not get upset.
Wow, I didn't think I was that cool :). Did you divide / multiply what with what?
I don't remember anymore ))
calculate average price -> divide average price of performer by average price in total = result1
calculate average term -> divide average term by average term of each actor = Result2
calculate total number of jobs
divide total number of jobs by total number of jobs (KP - participation rate) = Result3
and multiply all to hell )) (result1*result2*result3)*100