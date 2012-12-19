Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 7
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Heh heh))
Everyone urgently needed a guarantee. They want a guarantee of timely order execution, a guarantee that the EA bought in the Market for 10 quid will still chop 1 000% profit a month and beyond, as on the demo, and the signals bought for 20 quid, in a couple of months will bring millions, or the penalty, on the bonfire and to court.
The topic starter probably isn't happy about it anymore.)
iTC is talking about this jobhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/job/6193
Everything is clear with programmers - no matter how you look at it, he is to blame for taking the order and for screwing up deadlines and ..... and that he worked, and as everyone knows who does nothing is never at fault
Then it remains to deal with customers, especially beginners - what is the customer's demand for the inability to formulate correct TOR and "blow your brains out a dozen times with its childish spontaneity. If you know that the 1st bar is the right one, then the Expert Advisor opens trades not in accordance with the indicator signals on the history - it strongly lags, it needs earlier.....
????????
What I see, in case of disputable TK for adequacy - this is exactly the function of arbitrage, and it's normal...
Disputable questions are always, ideally, considered by an independent observer, but this observer should not act as a judge, but exactly as a mediator between conflicting parties; there are corresponding procedures and rules in some organizations, which allow solving such situations to the mutual satisfaction of parties and without laying the blame on the arbitrating party proper.
I haven't seen that in programming yet... but it would be interesting to see.
It is always possible to get to the bottom of the cause of conflict, most of it boils down to a misunderstanding or different understanding of the same things, which is indirectly confirmed by the successful results of cooperation - in a permanent bond of some customer and programmer, constantly cooperating - just between them there is more understanding and agreement on this or that issue!
TheiTC is talking about this workhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/job/6193
Heh heh))
Everyone urgently needed a guarantee. They want a guarantee of timely order execution, a guarantee that the EA bought in the Market for 10 quid will still chop 1 000% profit a month and beyond, as on the demo, and the signals bought for 20 quid, in a couple of months will bring millions, or the penalty, on the bonfire and to court.
Everyone was in urgent need of reassurance.
No guarantees, only responsibility)
Parameters: The average planned completion time and the actual average completion time can help the customer to decide on the choice of a specialist. If the plan was 3 days, but the actual time is 7 days, then the customer will know that there is a high probability of missing the deadline.
The difference is that there may be several such "7 instead of 3": one programmer failed, the contract was terminated; the second failed, the contract was terminated again, etc.
And it is not the contractor's business to count the time (money) of the customer. If you say 3, be kind and do for 3 (clarification of tasks and final checks do not count).
Welcome to the slave system!
Yes, how can you know in advance how long it will take to complete a cloudy job? And what's the rush? "Money burns your thigh?" Or will the market close in three days?
Welcome to the slave system!
How on earth does one know in advance how long it will take to fulfil a murky order? And what's the rush? "Is money a pain in the ass?" Or is the market going to close in three days?
Sorry, it's not our way.
If the order is not clear - specify all the details before stating the price and timing. If you think it is necessary (and get the customer's consent) - charge for it.
I have already said about the rush - it is none of your (not the contractor's) business, why should I need an advisor by tomorrow.