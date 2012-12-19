Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 19

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Put the gang of crooks on trial!
 
Yedelkin:
I asked for a specific list. Can't you give me a list of names?
All my assumptions are in the screenshot.
 
sanyooooook:
All my assumptions are in the screenshot.
No, it's impossible to read from that angle. I got to Bolkonsky by the time I got to it, I broke my neck.

Don't you have one without the angle?
 
Mischek:

No, it's impossible to read from that angle. I got to Bolkonsky by the time I got to it, I broke my neck.

Don't you have one without the angle?

You asked for it, you fucking chinese.)

We close our left eye and check our eyesight.)


 

sanyooooook:

Yedelkin: I asked for a specific list. Can't you give me a list by name?

All my assumptions are on the screenshot.

Roger that. You can't name who is cheating (even if the cheating is one percent). The question is closed.
 
Yedelkin:

And by name, who exactly is cheating, according to your calculations? Even if the cheating is one percent.

Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most evil ones )

_________

Sanek is a hard worker :)

 
TheXpert:

Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most vicious )

_________

Sanek is a hard worker :)

I'm an idea guy (I mean, I work for ida) )))
 
sanyooooook:

You asked for it, you fucking Chinese.)

We close our left eye and check our eyesight ))))


thank you

What do we do now?

We need to do something, we need to make demands of the administration, and we're not ready ((?

 
TheXpert:

Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most vicious )

Good thing you are not saying that the three of us is one person :). Or will it be in the next series?
 
TheXpert:

Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most malicious )


Who would have thought?

He was like a brother to me.

What to do now?

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