Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 19
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I asked for a specific list. Can't you give me a list of names?
All my assumptions are in the screenshot.
Don't you have one without the angle?
No, it's impossible to read from that angle. I got to Bolkonsky by the time I got to it, I broke my neck.
Don't you have one without the angle?
You asked for it, you fucking chinese.)
We close our left eye and check our eyesight.)
sanyooooook:
All my assumptions are on the screenshot.
And by name, who exactly is cheating, according to your calculations? Even if the cheating is one percent.
Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most evil ones )
_________
Sanek is a hard worker :)
Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most vicious )
_________
Sanek is a hard worker :)
You asked for it, you fucking Chinese.)
We close our left eye and check our eyesight ))))
thank you
What do we do now?
We need to do something, we need to make demands of the administration, and we're not ready ((?
Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most vicious )
Wahoo FAQ Michel_S. The most malicious )
Who would have thought?
He was like a brother to me.
What to do now?