Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 22
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Now, you need to filter out those who communicate completely outside the service and only at the end of the job, make the money transfer here. And such data you do not have.
Now, you need to filter out those who communicate completely outside the service and only at the end of the job, make the money transfer here. And such data you do not have.
There you go, and with one phrase you've undone all of Sank's hard work.
Nah, do I have to be friends with Fack and the Composter now? And be friends with Bolkonsky?
I'd rather burn the hair on my head and put it out with a stump.
Nah, do I have to be friends with Fack and the Composter now? And be friends with Bolkonsky?
I'd rather burn the hair on my head and put it out with a stump.
It's better to quit smoking instead. )))
This topic has brought you more. ...
new ranking ))
new ranking ))
And then there's this, sorted by blue value (price-time-experience), don't even look at the wahoo ))
What does the blue line mean?
you have a clear deviation from the average.
Short deadlines (sometimes even very short), high price, high volume of work done