Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 22

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Mischek:
Now, you need to filter out those who communicate completely outside the service and only at the end of the job, make the money transfer here. And such data you do not have.
There is a deadline of less than a day on average, there I put 1, but have something I do not want to count-recalculate.
 
Mischek:
Now, you need to filter out those who communicate completely outside the service and only at the end of the job, make the money transfer here. And such data you do not have.
You just took one phrase and crossed out all of Sanka's work.
 
TheXpert:
There you go, and with one phrase you've undone all of Sank's hard work.

Nah, do I have to be friends with Fack and the Composter now? And be friends with Bolkonsky?

I'd rather burn the hair on my head and put it out with a stump.

 
Mischek:

Nah, do I have to be friends with Fack and the Composter now? And be friends with Bolkonsky?

I'd rather burn the hair on my head and put it out with a stump.

I'd rather you quit smoking instead. )))
 
tol64:
It's better to quit smoking instead. )))
I look at the statistics and I don't want to smoke.
 
papaklass:

This topic has brought you more. ...

Yep. Doesn't know how to carry it anymore ))
 

new ranking ))

 
sanyooooook:

new ranking ))


What does the blue line mean, anyway?
 

And then there's this, sorted by blue value (price-time-experience), don't even look at the wahoo ))


 
Wahoo:
What does the blue line mean?

you have a clear deviation from the average.

Short deadlines (sometimes even very short), high price, high volume of work done

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