Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 27
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To the Annals!
Is this a good thing or what?
You are doing well as you are. But when you get to the Annals, it will be even better.
P.S. I can testify that yosuf has become a famous and respected member not only of mql4.com but also of many other forums after being in the Annals repeatedly.
Your graphs have spun the topic. Scams, fundraisers, social engineering - I didn't realise it was so bad and on such a scale. The funny thing is that no one hides it and even considers it normal and natural. With instant deposit and withdrawal of funds - the service will be promoted a little more ala-Genius - orders of $400 in 12 minutes will become commonplace - will add "money laundering" to the list of resource features.
Yes, you'd better wait six months to close the job :). And in each application to write "I will do it today".
I do not have an endless queue of customers who are willing to accept work without verification, who write super-understandable TOR, who are super-grateful with money, who are willing to pay 2-10 times the average price for an MA advisor, who pay more for silence than for work. I have normal non-fantom customers who on "7 Fridays a week" think over, write additional TOR, disappear for weeks, have doubts, check for a long time, make additions. If you work with a customer for a long time, no one hurries them up. And I myself work slowly, but with high quality. And the cost bar is not set too high. I prefer to respect other people's money. Tea, not a waiter to take tips for silence and accompaniment. And if I write "I'll do today", then I do "today", and for the speed of the customer I am not responsible and the statistics of the service speed of the customer does not reflect.
There is an anecdote on the subject:
A guy asks a girl for a quick lovemaking and says:
-- "How long does it take to make love?"
The girl replies:
-- "skillfully, a long time."
Your work and the nature of your statements reminds me of Chichikov:
CHITCHIKOV - the name of the protagonist of Nikolai Gogol's "Dead Souls". Dead Souls" (1842), a man of good looks and nice manners, a swindler engaged in organizing his own wealth, a man with an unusual gift of opportunism.
Well, yes, it's better to wait six months to close a job :). And in doing so, write "I'll do it today" in every application.
Tea is not a waiter to be tipped for silence and accompaniment.
Don't you have anything else to do? Are you out of work?