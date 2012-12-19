Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 18
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Sorry, I didn't get the joke!
Not interested, and I don't know how to *)
ZS: we didn't do that, we weren't asked that)
In general there are no tasks that are done in an hour, don't humiliate yourself. The tasks themselves may be done in an hour, if everything was in the task itself. Everything together with the task is not an hour. Think about how many people you can service per day, even with the most elementary tasks. The 3rd is the limit of one hell of a life.
Three is good luck and rare:
-- understand customer's TOR (90% of TOR are not understandable in principle and many things have to be guessed)
-- implement the task itself.
Even if you assume that the developer is super-understanding, super-fast, which means that the customer is different:
-- often has to understand how to run a program
-- has to understand and understand the settings
-- has to test it.
Then it turns out that something was not understood, not explained, not done right, and we start from scratch.
According to statistics of the service, there are developers who do every 5th task not longer than an hour (taking into account the speed of acceptance by the customer) and so every day for many months without any holidays, lunch or sleep. There are some that do the deadline in seconds. To complete a task you have to confirm 3 steps bilaterally. In seconds is time only for pressing buttons.
According to the service's statistics, there are developers who do every 5th task in an hour or less.
There are those who do it in seconds.
without a pref is nothing.
i have pruf in my works )
the customer and i just clicked all the steps at once as everything was done, but he had the money lying around and we decided to do it that way.
I have a pruf in the works )
one job out of 1,000 is not a pruf.
the statistics are inadequate.
And by name, who exactly is cheating, according to your calculations? Even if the cheating is one per cent.
And by name, who exactly is cheating, according to your calculations? Even if the cheating is one per cent.
there are signed dots at the bottom, to accuse you of cheating and being wrong is slander.
there are signed dots at the bottom, to accuse you of cheating and being wrong is slander.