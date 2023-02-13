Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 24
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https://c.mql5.com/3/12/ch__1.gif
Вот тут http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?s=1f042800cb47c08b651dbcc278d04ae7&t=217486
some thoughts on searching the graph on a template.
I use a Fibo channel
The current channel has widened. And yet it is interesting that the new top has formed on a line drawn parallel to the lower boundary of the channel and passing through one of the previous tops, of all possibilities. Or is it just my imagination? Like the fateful number 23?
There are ideas and there is implementation. A couple of years ago, someone (Sergeev, I think) started a thread on the Quartet forum called "Channel, what are you? There I voiced this idea, and it has already been implemented. The idea is very simple:
1. A channel on its own has no meaning, it is interesting only as a child object of a trend, therefore it would be reasonable to chart it when the trend is detected.
2. First, we create the channel axis, then draw its borders. The beginning of the channel - the moment of the first touch by the price on its axis, and the end - the last (last) touch.
3. The channel is shown as a ray while the price is inside it, and as soon as the price leaves the channel, the channel is shown as a line.
Screenshot (real time, Eurodollar, clock):
The downtrend, is thickened at the moment of detection, the channel axis is parallel to the bottom with a long dotted line, and the borders are higher and lower with a short dotted line (the price is now testing the upper one).
The upper limit of the channel is built in the same way as in the FAQ: over the first topping and the subsequent maximum. I think the channel should be built in such a way that its width is minimal and the price does not cross its parallel boundaries at the same time. In that case, the channel will look like the one in my drawings with many taps on the lower boundary.
and what's interesting is that everyone has built their channel correctly!
The current channel has widened. And yet it is interesting that the new top has formed on a line drawn parallel to the lower boundary of the channel and passing through one of the previous tops, of all possibilities. Or is it just my imagination? Like the fateful number 23?
I think if the new top was higher/lower - could also be explained - just by other constructions
And where did 23 come from?
And here's my correct channel - the middle should also be marked with a price, but it doesn't have to be)
https://charts.mql5.com/1/36/eurusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp-5.png
and what's interesting is that everyone has built their channel correctly!
But how to trade all this?
I mean, I know how to interpret the channel into a trading signal. Just interested in the results in real time, not in the tester.