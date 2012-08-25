Emergency at the MICEX RTS. A frenzied trading robot - page 6
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In this case it was the robot that was the idiot. There were a lot of people willing to trade with him (liquidity providers and arbitrageurs at least), and this played a huge role in the fact that the robot lost only about 4 million.
If there had been few traders, they could have widened spreads and made much more profit due to less competition. Note that the density of deals near the fair price is much higher than far from it (of course, the chart does not show the volumes of deals, and we cannot draw any final conclusions without them).
It turns out that the reason for the robot's losses was insufficient liquidity in the market at a given point in time. Probably, the robot did not take it into account.
It was trading at current prices.
Who are you, hero robot builder? Answer me!!! Which platform will win the award: "Best Terminator Assistant", it's up to you!
The nominees are:
MetaTrader 4 + Quik
StockSharp + Quik
TSLab + Netinvestor
the growth of the loss is just as uniform
(c) Sergei Romanchuk
Qpile has a language.
But not everyone likes it. And people make up all sorts of weird bundles of quik with what they like. =)
With MT4, by the way, it may happen. MQL4 as a language is very limited.
So I'm a sucker in your eyes, too?
Qpile <- But not everyone likes it.
With MT4, by the way, this also happens. But MQL4 as a language is very limited.
What (concerning trading operations) cannot be implemented on it?
It's a bad dancer's balls that get in the way.
:)
Who are you, hero robot builder? Speak up!!! Which platform gets the award: "Best Terminator Helper", it's up to you!
Found it! I found a hero. It's a trader from Austria. He bought an EA for $1.
The EA got out of control and hung the computer so I couldn't even disconnect it from trading.
Use the Market service and not go shopping on fake sites.
Found it! Found the hero ...