Emergency at the MICEX RTS. A frenzied trading robot - page 5
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In essence he was feeding the NFT guys, which is logical, but someone else's stops are someone else's strategy and the blame would lie with the source of the strategy. Accordingly, it is not correct to accuse krezibot.
Do you use stops in trading? For example you trade forex and you think you are protected. Now imagine that you trade on the stock exchange and buy say gold and put a stop. If there were no upper and lower limits, one day it may turn out that the gold you bought with say a leverage of two is worthless. The broker would run to execute your order. And will give your gold to anyone he meets for nothing. Yes, for nothing, for free, or for a token price. The level of your stop will not matter. As a result, after all the calculations, it turns out that you have not only lost your account, but you also owe the same amount to your broker. So do not be so presumptuous as to say that the strategies that use stops are at fault.
It is not clear, not specifically, what a symbolic price is? There is no such price.
Show me on your fingers with orders and numbers.
Yeah, there are no idiots to trade, but the 700 mio robot traded.
In this case, the robot was the idiot. There were a lot of people willing to trade with him (at least liquidity providers and arbitrageurs), and this played a huge role in the fact that the robot lost only about 4 million.
If there had been few traders, they could have widened spreads and made much more profit due to less competition. Note that the density of deals near the fair price is much higher than far from it (of course, the chart does not show the volumes of deals, and we cannot draw any final conclusions without them).
It is not clear, not specifically, what a symbolic price is? There is no such price.
Show me on your fingers with orders and figures
Flash crash May 6, 2010 - the price of some stocks fell to 1 cent. After that they introduced a rule banning stub quotes ( https://www.sec.gov/news/press/2010/2010-216.htm ).
Flash crash on 6 May 2010 - prices of some shares fell as low as 1 cent. After that, a rule was introduced prohibiting stub quotes ( https://www.sec.gov/news/press/2010/2010-216.htm ).
Any transaction made at a market price is a market price. And "stub prices" are emotions.
You have to accept it as an axiom and not complain about force majeure.
In this case it was the robot that was the idiot. There were a lot of people willing to trade with him (liquidity providers and arbitrageurs at least), and this played a huge role in the fact that the robot lost only about 4 million.
If there had been few traders, they could have widened spreads and made much more profit due to less competition. Note that the density of deals near the fair price is much higher than far from it (of course, the chart does not show the volumes of deals, and we cannot draw any final conclusions without them).
In this case it was the robot that was the idiot. There were a lot of people willing to trade with him (liquidity providers and arbitrageurs at least), and this played a huge role in the fact that the robot lost only about 4 million.
If there had been few traders, they could have widened spreads and made much more profit due to less competition. Note that the density of deals near the fair price is much higher than in its distance (of course, the chart does not show the volumes of deals, and we cannot draw any final conclusions without them).
the cumulative volume growth of this cresibot is uniform
Calling others an asshole is OK, but calling the local moron what he is is not. It's a good thing you're not a moderator. =)
Don't be so loud (writing),it wasa forum secret... :)We allknow aboutit but we don't write it...
Andhis bad and coarselanguage should not be taken lightly,it's part of the show. (question of intellectualcapacity).
here is an article from 20 october 2011http://habrahabr.ru/post/130846/, if it's not a joke, it really makes me want to cry - laughing makes my cheekbones hurt )))))))
It's that simple. It's popular and in pictures on the tick chart:
It turns out that the reason for the robot's losses was insufficient liquidity in the market at a given point in time. Probably, the robot simply did not consider it.
The robot was trading at the current prices.
Who are you, hero robot builder? Answer me!!! Which platform will win the award: "Best Terminator Assistant", it's up to you!
The nominees are:
MetaTrader 4 + Quik
StockSharp + Quik
TSLab + Netinvestor