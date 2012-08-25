Emergency at the MICEX RTS. A frenzied trading robot - page 11

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mrProF:
I know a guy who traded 100 lots of gold futures (or S&P or DAX), and his broker even wrote him something like - "move the market carefully" :D
Moved it by 7-10 ticks :)

Horror, 100 lots and only 7 ticks, and the daily price movement is much more, it's scary to think about the amount of money that moves per day.

Notused:and after return from GetBar function, i becomes not 3 (as it was intended), but _gbCount + 1. Well, then everything goes to hell :-)
Looks like the memory manager is made by inept specialists :)
 
 
IgorM:

horror, 100 lots and only 7 ticks, and in a day the price moves much more, it's scary to even estimate how much money moves in a day

Apparently the memory manager is made by crooked professionals :)
In forex it's up to 5 trillion a day. :)
 
Renat:

Renat, what do you think of this idea?

joo:

In general, why don't MQ make a separate section of the website where all supported brokers and exchanges would be presented. Like a table, vertically with the names of firms and horizontally with the characteristics of the services provided. Naturally, the brokers will edit their data on the link (MQ will not take care of keeping the table up to date).

The idea seems to be very good for MQL5 community, but I don't know how MQ, exchanges and brokers would like it.

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notused:

wow, how the mt has corrupted everyone.

And on the stock rts and ub the demo is not the same as the real

And, by the way, the reason for this is not obvious. We would like to think that brokerage companies offer such cool demos, with high quality... But, philosophically speaking, 90% of real games are demo games with possibility to "sink into drawdowns" and "take profit". Hence the good correlation between demos and "reals" becomes clear. =)
 
joo:

Renat, what do you think of such an idea?

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