Emergency at the MICEX RTS. A frenzied trading robot - page 4
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So you delete your shit where you call me a moron, and then you decide to kiss up to the public and pretend to be a scorned innocence? Well done, Vasya, good trolling. But all the moves are written down. Vasya is a Vasya. =)
I'm not denying it. I just decided that answering rudeness with rudeness is not a civilized way to resolve conflicts, so I take it back. So you'd better either delete the offensive posts too, or I'll demand you be banned for at least a week for blatantly insulting me and the team I work for.
I'm not denying it. I just decided that answering rudeness with rudeness is not a civilized way to resolve conflicts, so I take it back. So you'd better either delete the offensive posts too, or I'll demand you be banned for at least a week for blatantly insulting me and the team I work for.
as well as their friends and their friends' friends and their friends' friends. And their relatives, their neighbours...
Stop cursing. You'd better explain to me how you can get into this situation when someone buys more and sells more cheaply.
Mischek:
Explain to me how you could get into this situation when someone buys for more and sells for less.
I'm not denying it. I just decided that answering rudeness with rudeness is not a civilized way to resolve conflicts, so I take it back. So you too had better either delete the offensive posts or I will demand you to be banned for at least a week for blatantly insulting me and the team I work for.
Mishek over there is asking the right question. It's about insulting the team.
And I think you're aware of my low opinion of you. And if someone put you on the team... and tolerates you, I guess everyone on the team is like that. So, I'm sorry, but I stand by my opinion.
And also their friends, girlfriends and friends of their girlfriends. As well as relatives, neighbours...
Stop arguing. Explain to me how to get into this situation, when someone buys more and sells cheaper.
It's simple. Popular and in the pictures on the tick chart:
This is only a version. You can see that Last prices fluctuated a lot in this period. Stops placed at both lower and higher prices would have triggered and sold and bought at a loss relative to the last stable price.
In other words, it seems that there was not a technical error in the algorithm, but a logical mistake made by the developers, because they did not consider the consequences of the robot's influence on the market.
I suggest we issue a public reprimand through the "complaint" button.
For what? You said it right, I guess.
It's that simple. Popular and in pictures on the tick chart:
This is just a version. You can see that Last prices fluctuated a lot during this period. Stops placed at both lower and higher prices would start to trigger and sell and buy at a loss relative to the last stable price.
Yeah, no idiots to trade, but the 700 mio robot traded. By himself?! Vasya, admit that I'm right. =)
You may be glad that your trading robots are not as dumb as they could be and you have avoided a "huge loss".
And those who had either adequate robots or fast pens managed to make a profit. Well done, yes.
In other words, it seems that there was not a technical error in the algorithm, but a logical error on the part of the developers, because they did not consider the effects of the robot itself on the market.