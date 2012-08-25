Emergency at the MICEX RTS. A frenzied trading robot - page 2
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Note the video - why are there so many old CRT monitors at the MICEX?
Or is it just the TV people spinning old footage from 10 years ago for background?
Duty officer (broker) talking on the phone in the hall of the Stock Exchange
Peter 1903
trading room
Note the video - why are there so many old CRT monitors on the MICEX?
Or are the TV people just playing an old tape from 10 years ago for background?
it's always like this, a couple of years ago http://www.newsru.com/finance/07may2010/obval.html the Dow Jones index accidentally fell by 1,000 p.p. and then the crisis was announced
then the robot "revolted"http://habrahabr.ru/post/146380/ and the radio said Putin was expecting another crisis.
accidents, nothing but accidents... The main thing is to get them into the media on time )))))
Robots revolt too. Because.
Russian brokers create first dark pool
Either those hundreds of millions of dollars are just a small fraction of the deposit, or the person who wrote the robot has no brains.
Either the hundreds of millions of dollars is only a small part of the deposit, or the person who wrote the robot is not smart.
We almost got into a lot of trouble because of this little bastard. We keep Si robots in our portfolio, among other things. The logic was that breakdown and stop orders were protected by additional quotation mechanisms. At the time, they were the ones that prohibited the triggered breakout and stop levels from triggering. We would have received a good loss if we had submitted our intentions to the exchange in the usual format of pending orders.
Either that hundreds of millions of dollars is just a tiny fraction of the deposit.
You yourself are a sucker and a jerk since you don't even know how trading techniques are organised in the stock market. You don't even know enough maths to calculate his marginal losses, and you're telling someone else what to do.