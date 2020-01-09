Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 60
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really parrot) learned one word and repeats it: MOTION MOTION MOTION MOTION ..........
You seem to be new to Germany and have not yet been taught the core European value of tolerance. If you have already moved to Europe, become a real European at last!) Discuss only the topic, not the person. Don't tell me again: "Don'ttell me how to live my life.That's a quote from the dictionary of the negative character Ellochka the ogress.)
You seem to be new to Germany and have not yet been taught the core European value of tolerance. If you have already moved to Europe, become a real European at last!) Discuss only the topic, not the person. Don't tell me again: "Don'ttell me how to live my life.After all, that's a quote from the dictionary of the negative character Ellochka the ogress).
Educate your grandchildren... I am not interested in your opinion about the rightness of behavior and I can manage my own hierarchy of values...
I'm not interested in your opinion about the rightness of your behaviour and I'll deal with my own hierarchy of values...
+100
Sorry, I couldn't get through 60 pages of martin.
Can someone briefly tell me how to make martin?
In return, I can tell you how to cook cormorant:
- skin the cormorant,
- boil it for 10 minutes,
- drain the water and pour in new water and cook for another 10 minutes,
- drain the water, pour in the new water, add spices, cook for 10 minutes,
- drain water, throw away cormorant, throw away pan.
)
Sorry, I couldn't get through 60 pages of martin.
Can someone briefly tell me how to make martin?
In return, I can tell you how to cook cormorant:
- skin the cormorant,
- boil it for 10 minutes,
- drain the water and pour in new water and cook for another 10 minutes,
- drain the water, pour in the new water, add spices, boil for 10 minutes,
- drain the water, throw away the cormorant, throw away the pan.
)
Martin is a great strategy. It minimises both losses and profits in the market.
Sorry, I couldn't get through 60 pages of martin.
Can someone briefly tell me how to make a martin?
Man, it's easy to calculate.
Set the number of series of trades (each series gives us one bet in winnings). Well, let's say 1000.
Set the probability of not losing once. Let's assume 95%.
So the probability of losing in one series must be 5.129E-5
Such probability is provided by a series length of 14+.
Correspondingly, the capital of 32K bets is needed.
Take a simple Martingale Expert Advisor for doubling and win 1000 times with probability 0.95
If you want to win 1000 times with probability 0.99 - you need 128K stakes. The same capital is needed if you want to win 10000 times in a row with a probability of 90%.
The most reasonable, in my opinion, is to place 100K bets (enough for a lifetime) and a probability of winning 0.995 (less is dangerous).
You get a capital of 32M - as I've said many times before.