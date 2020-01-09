Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 56
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What prevents you from taking a profit once a month?
"Martin doesn't drain every month, does he?
What prevents you from taking a profit once a month?
"Martin doesn't drain every month, does he?
Greed and fear.
What prevents you from taking a profit once a month?
"Martin doesn't drain every month, does he?
The deep and exponentially increasing drawdown of a martin gets in the way. After all, you can only withdraw from the account from free funds, not from "profits" on the balance sheet. The martin only has a nice "profit" on the balance, and there are constant problems with free funds. By the way, it is the lack of free funds that causes the loss, when there are no free funds left for another round of withdrawals, otherwise it would be an absolutely win-win strategy.
Well right to you there are also normal advisors that close in profit after a drawdown... and the solution is a short-term loan-to-value add-on. I haven't come up with another one yet.
The topic has been dealt with on a foursome "from" and "to". See the "Avalanche" and "Learn to earn villagers" branches.
So far so good - two accounts on the micro. Starting on September 17 this year:
IleAs (averaging a starting position by increased volume in a given market entry direction), martinas (overturning TSs on increased volumes):
Well you are right, there are also normal advisors, which close in profit after a drawdown...
... or on the margin. There is no third.
... ...and the solution is a short-term loan-to-value, I can't think of anything else yet.
I like Double (Ilan1_5&Ilan1_6) as a martin Expert Advisor with the right settings it trades well.
Do you have, for a start, at least tests of these EAs?
I don't really know how well they trade and how well the settings are correct.
massUp[2] 30/38 massDw[2] 35/28
massUp[3] 15/23 massDw[3] 12/16
massUp[4] 4/19 massDw[4] 3/13
massUp[5] 9/10 massDw[5] 4/9
massUp[6] 2/8 massDw[6] 4/5
massUp[7] 3/5 massDw[7] 3/2
massUp[8] 2/3 massDw[8] 0/2
massUp[9] 2/1 massDw[9] 1/1
massUp[10] 1/0 massDw[10] 1/0
(massUp[1] 36/68 means 36 profits and 68 losses at the first step of buying)
i see a Swiss from September 2, step 100p (5 digits) it's obvious that the max drawdown series was 10 drawdown steps and i don't know, i just need to average? i think i got a good feedback when i got a signal that i dont know how to trade (for sure i will get a good feedback when i see the signal), so i'll use martin that i cannot trade without getting fixed, and i dont know if i should choose good periods for it, like nighttime flying, so i dont get 100% sure i dont bump into a trend puller, if i use martin, the continuous losing should be 4-5 times, no more
Well, it is clear that in 2 months there were 3 series of 7 steps, 2 series of 8 steps, etc., which is not acceptable for martin, because the return is too small at high risks