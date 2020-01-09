Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 58
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Yes martin works, it's just that most people don't talk about it, that we use it.
No, people, I've done the math. Martin is pretty much working.
Now, of course, I don't remember the exact calculations and figures. The order was this - if we want for 100000 trades (I think if on watches - enough for a lifetime) not to lose once on "classic" martingale (with doubling bets), with 95% probability, then we must have a deposit of about 2^24 times the initial bet. In this case we will win all 100000 bets with 95% probability.
Strategy chosen : open on overbought / oversold RSI levels at 30 / 70, i.e. against the trend with SL / TP = 200 / 200
Result : 54% loss trades and 46% profit trades, max series of losses - 7 in a row, as you can see in the picture it looks sad
Some kind of weird strategy - profitable trades should be around 70% as this is a statistical flat, and 30 is a trend on which RSI should be used more cautiously.
Attached is the source code and compiled EA, the source code is just for looking at the logic, it won't compile without libraries, which I don't want to post yet.
Entry conditions in CanTrade method, so, RSI is not the same :)
these are the fun charts I have on my two owls: martin and anti-martin at 2.5
Uncle Martin is looking in the mirror:
in both cases the program stops because it exceeds the maximum allowed lot 100
Uncle Martin looks at the mirror: In both cases the program stops, so it exceeds the maximum allowed lot 100 ... Well, what is not the betting ceiling in a casino?)) the same, although this is almost the most important argument in favour of martin forex ... like the casino has restrictions and forex has none ...
as you can see this is not true...
in both cases the program stops because it exceeds the maximum allowed lot 100
In the end, the price is higher than the one you want to bet on ... If you don't like it then you may fall under a maximal lot ... If you don't like it then you may fall under a maximal lot ... and you don't want to bet on forex ...
as you can see that's not true...
Who forbids you to open two or three times 100 lots instead of 200-300 lots? Just don't take it as a call to buy more lots. I am stopping at 4 orders.
Well, yes... you could do that...
PS: thank you very much dad for clarifying that this is not a call for infinite lot accumulation, otherwise I was already rushing to build up infinitely ... in time you stopped me
...
ps: thanks a lot father for clarifying that this is not a call for endless lot accumulation, otherwise I was already rushing to build up infinitely...you stopped me in time